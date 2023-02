Turkish leader ‘seizes any opportunity’ to block Sweden’s NATO bid

For exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, this kind of fiery rhetoric is too predictable – and designed with one thing in mind. Turkey is approaching a critical and historic election, Erdogan must prove himself to be a strongman, Mr Kenes told The Telegraph from his home in Stockholm. He takes every opportunity to increase his power in the eyes of his domestic audience, he said. He found a very manageable enemy to show Sweden as an opponent of Turkey. Mr Kenes has a lot of experience analyzing statements from Turkish leaders – he is one of the journalists Mr Erdogan wants Sweden to extradite in exchange for NATO membership. The 54-year-old was once editor of English-language daily Today’s Zaman but was forced to flee Turkey following a failed coup attempt in 2016 that precipitated a widespread crackdown on independent media in the country. Since then, my name has become an obsession for [Mr Erdogan]Mr. Kenes said. Coup attempt Mr Kenes is among a growing but unpublished list of Turkish nationals accused of terrorism, often for allegedly being affiliated with former Erdogan ally Fethullah Glen, a Muslim scholar and leader who Turkey says orchestrated the coup. I think [Mr Erodgan] sincerely believed that the Swedish executive could easily interfere in the legal process, Mr. Kenes said. There is no rule of law in Turkey, no impartial or independent courts, only puppet courts, so he thought a prime minister could just demand something. Mr Kenes is not particularly worried: Sweden’s Supreme Court has blocked Turkey’s extradition request, pointing to the fact that some of the charges against him are not crimes in Sweden, that he is a refugee and the political nature of his case. But Mr Kenes has been the target of a campaign of harassment from the Turkish media, which has published photos of him and other exiled Turkish journalists along with their home addresses. Mr Kenes says this poses a serious threat, especially as former colleague and fellow exile in Sweden Abdulla Bozkurt was seriously assaulted by three men on the street in 2020. Bozkurt also believes that President Erdogan’s main motivation is to survive the upcoming general elections, which will be held in May. No independent media He has wiped out independent media in Turkey for the past five years so he can control the narrative, Bozkurt said. But what it cannot do is muzzle critical journalists who have found refuge in third countries. Whatever Mr. Erodgans’ motives, his words caused the Swedish and Finnish governments to scramble to save the day. Erdogan is demonstrating that he is an inescapable force in a multipolar world in which the United States and the EU are no longer dominant, said Paul Levin of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University. Turkey felt humbled by its experience of joining the EU ten years ago, Levin said. Now the tables are turned and Sweden and Finland are asking Turkey if they would be kind enough to let them in, so there’s a reverse power dynamic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/02/04/turkish-leader-using-opportunity-block-swedens-nato-bid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos