‘SNL Weekend Update Takes Hits at George Santos and Donald Trump’s ‘New Lie’ – Deadline





Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to Saturday Night Live’s “weekend update” and took several jabs at George Santos and Donald Trump.

Che introduced Santos’ first joke of the night recalling that the congressman was stepping back from his committees “to avoid any distractions.”

“‘The last thing I want is attention,'” Che Santos said and added, “Then he ran away in a feather boa.”

A photo of Santos dressed in drag then appeared reminding viewers of his past. Jost then recalled a new reported lie that was just discovered about Santos. Santos allegedly lied to campaign donors “that he was a producer of the Broadway musical Spider-Man Turn off the Dark.”

Jost then delivered the punchline, adding, “Although he ended up working with the Green Goblin,” as a photo of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green dressed in green appeared onscreen.

The jokes then turned to Trump, with Che informing that the former president’s golf course would host a Saudi golf league.

“Their relationship makes sense, I mean, Saudi Arabia needs venues for their golf tournaments and Trump needs oil for that big dump truck,” Che joked.

Che wasn’t done with Trump as he shot him when they brought up the subject of his deposition at the New York Attorney General’s office where he was repeatedly heard ‘taking the fifth of hundreds of times’ .

“Also taking a fifth, his lawyer,” Che joked as the photo of Rudy Giuliani appeared with a vodka in his hand.

Watch the “Weekend Update” segment in the video posted below.

