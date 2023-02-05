India has more at stake than the downfall of a billionaire industrialist

The storm surrounding Adani comes in a proud year for the country as it is on course to become the world’s most populous nation and chairs the G20 group of major economies.

The fallout is likely to damage its status as the top choice of foreign banks’ emerging market offices.

India has been the relative safe haven market, and Adani’s accusations are a cold shower for domestic and foreign investors, says Charlie Robertson, chief global economist at Renaissance Capital.

If regulators and journalists are now empowered to investigate any suspected wrongdoing, India could emerge healthier in the long run, he adds. But the government and regulators have so far remained silent on the issue.

If the allegations turn out to be true, it would be an embarrassment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has long-standing ties to Adani himself, and a significant risk for banks and state insurers invested in Adanis companies.

What the Modi government does next has high stakes for India at a pivotal moment in its development, opposition politicians say.

A profitable relationship

India’s pride is not an industrialist’s wealth, says Mahua Moitra, an opposition MP who has pressed regulators to investigate Adanis companies in recent years.

India’s pride lies in the strength of its institutional structures, she said. There are huge issues being reported now that could affect millions of retail investors in this country.

Adani’s rise mirrors that of Modi. Both are from Gujarat, where Modi became chief minister in 2001, shortly before religious violence in the state killed at least 1,000 people and temporarily undermined business confidence.

Adani became one of Modis’ greatest champions in business, as he built a local industrial empire that helped the future prime minister sell Gujarat as an economic model for India. Their closeness was epitomized when Modi flew in an Adani jet after being elected to national office in 2014.

The long-standing relationship has colored Indian perceptions of Adanis’ influence.

He is seen as close to the government, says Shumita Deveshwar, chief India economist at TS Lombard. This may be because he is from Gujarat and his rise in terms of fortune has overlapped with the current tenure of the government.

Zealous Champion of the Modis Diary

Adani has been a staunch supporter of Modis’ agenda since coming to power, funneling billions of dollars into areas the government deems priorities.

These include simultaneously investing in coal mining which India wants to meet rapidly growing electricity demand and renewable energy, a longer-term priority as India sets itself targets. ambitious to decarbonise its economy.

This business strategy has proven lucrative, with Adanis’ net worth rising from around $7 billion in 2014 to over $100 billion before the Hindenburg Report, making him one of the richest people in the world. .

But the pace of growth in his businesses has proven to be a source of growing scrutiny at home and abroad, with critics alleging that his closeness to Modi has paid off in terms of leniency from regulators who have slapped him. to keep out rival companies.

A leaked government audit from 2017, for example, alleged that its Adani Power unit had received preferential treatment that would allow it to charge higher prices for electricity from a coal-fired power plant then under construction in the eastern state. of Jharkhand. Adani Power said he strongly refutes[s] allegations about the project.

Adani’s relationship with Modi has become a prominent line of attack from India’s opposition, which has sought to portray the relationship as evidence of cronyism at the highest levels of government, which both sides deny.

All ports, airports, electricity, transmission, mining, green energy, gas distribution, edible oil of India, whatever happens in India, Adani-ji is everywhere, said Rahul Gandhi, a chief of the opposition Congress party, in the Indian parliament in 2022.

Adani has always vehemently denied the suggestion that he received favorable treatment from Modi or anyone else, arguing that his company has always won contracts through fair and transparent tenders.

Indian journalists have in recent years looked at aspects of his group’s operations that have raised questions, including its indebtedness, the presence in its shareholding of funds holding almost exclusively Adani shares and its links with offshore vehicles based in Mauritius, a tax haven. popular with wealthy Indians.

However, the reports were carefully crafted in a country where publishers rely on large corporate advertisers and the government tolerates little criticism. Hindenburg showed no such moderation.

In its report, released on January 24, the short seller claimed, among other things, that the tycoon empire had used Mauritian funds to conceal the true extent of family ownership of Mumbai-listed Adani companies, thus circumventing the rules governing how much stock insiders can own.

He further alleged that Adanis’ brother, Vinod Adani, controls 38 Mauritius-based entities that have moved billions of dollars into public and private Adani companies in India, and that the groups linked to offshore entities have surrendered his more creditworthy listed companies, allowing them to borrow more.

The timing couldn’t have been worse

In a rebuttal last week that ran to more than 400 pages, Adani dismissed Hindenburg’s claims as baseless, questioned his motives and likened the short seller to a sea pirate.

But the timing of the report couldn’t have been worse for the $2.4 billion follow-on public offering that flagship Adani Enterprises Group was closing on Tuesday, which was aimed at broadening its investor base.

For a moment, it looked like Adani would succeed. Abu Dhabi-based IHC has pledged to buy 16% of the shares, and Adani has recruited other billionaire family offices to join the FPO, including Sunil Mittal, head of Bharti Enterprises, and Sajjan Jindal of conglomerate JSW, which have invested in the offer. The tranches allocated to retail investors and employees were undersubscribed, but other investors subscribed enough shares to allow it to continue.

But at the same time, other investors were selling Adani shares in spades, weighing on the broader index. The founder of Adanis had doubts about the FPO.

The tycoon called an afternoon crisis meeting to discuss options, according to a person familiar with the matter. Shortly after, on Wednesday night, he shocked Indian business circles by calling off the stock sale altogether.

For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary, Adani said in a video address. Therefore, to protect investors from potential losses, we have withdrawn the FPO, he added, ending with the patriotic slogan Jai Hind (Long live India).

Another person familiar with the matter said the strong sale of shares in Adani Enterprises caught the billionaire off guard. He’s shaken, the person says. He doesn’t show it, but he’s shaken.

What future for Adani?

The question now is to what extent Adani’s closeness to Modi will protect him and, if so, what that says about the systemic rigidity of Indian institutions today.

The reaction in India was muted. The government said little. The Securities and Exchange Board of India, the securities regulator, has made no public statement on the matter. We never comment on any company-specific issues…directly or indirectly, Madhabi Puri Buch, its chief, said in a text message.

At the executive level in India, a sense of omerta prevailed. Some prominent CEOs contacted by the FinancialTimes to share their views on the Adanis crisis declined, even on condition of anonymity.

Adani Group’s ability to continue raising funds and repaying debt is an open question, say analysts who track Adani and Indian companies abroad. The group claims that it will have no difficulty in honoring its debts.

Index provider MSCI said last Saturday it was closely monitoring Adani’s shares and factors that could affect their eligibility for inclusion in its indexes, as any changes could affect their share price. .

Beyond the Adani case, India Inc’s outlook is positive. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a budget to parliament last Wednesday in which she described her fast-growing economy as a shining star and announced plans to spend $122 billion on capital spending over the year. coming.

But Adani will have to restore the confidence of his investors if he wants to retain his position as prime contractor in Modis India, and profit from it.

All eyes will now be on businesses and market regulators, new measures. Some have speculated that Adani could raise funds by selling one or more of its ports, power stations or other assets. Coming back into the market for another stock sale is probably not an option, others say.

Investors are keeping an eye on Indian institutions so they don’t bail out Adani…and private institutions won’t want to invest money at this point, says Anurag Singh, managing partner at Ansid Capital in Chicago. It is difficult to go out for the Indian group, he adds. I don’t know how they’re going to get out of this.

Additional reporting by Jyotsna Singh

