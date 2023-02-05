Asked about the reshuffle, Secretary of State: Could be this month, could be next month





Pratikno admitted that so far there is no plan for a cabinet reshuffle. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SOLO–Minister Secretary of State (Mensesneg), Pratikno admitted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has not yet planned to reshuffle. This reflects widespread news that there will be reshuffle February 1 or coinciding with Wednesday’s pound, which apparently did not happen. After visiting Solo Techno Park (STP), Pratikno said the plan reshuffle it could happen this month or next month. “(This month?) Yes, it can be this month, it can be next month,” he said on Sunday (02/05/2023). However, when asked if Jokowi will immediately make changes to its ministerial ranks, Pratikno said there were no plans yet. “Hahaha, not yet, there is no (plan reshuffle), he says jokingly. Asked if there would be another Wednesday instead of doing reshuffle, Pratikno also said that there are no plans in this direction. “Not yet, not yet,” he said. Apart from that, he asked if there was a link between the meeting between the presidents Joko Widodo with Nasdem General Chairman, Surya Paloh regarding the plan reshuffle, Pratikno dismissed the news. “There aren’t any yet (reshuffle after Jokowi met Surya Paloh),” he said. Previously, a cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle Rumor has it that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was executed on Wednesday (02/01/2023). However, until Tuesday (1/31) evening, Jokowi was still hesitant to confirm. He did not deny that there were political aspects that were taken into consideration in the cabinet reshuffle. “The main thing is performance, performance. That there is a political side, of course, but that’s not the main thing,” Jokowi said after attending the 8th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in Jakarta on Tuesday (31 /1/2023) evening. According to him, the performance of his cabinet ministers in general is still good. However, he also stressed that the performance of several of his ministers needed to be assessed. Nevertheless, he stated that the assessment performed was normal. “Yes, precisely, there must be someone whose performance must be evaluated. It’s normal. There are corrections with every move, it’s normal,” Jokowi said. Even so, when asked about the possibility reshuffle carried out on this day which coincides with the Pon market in the Javanese calendar, Jokowi hesitates to answer it with insistence. He just asked people to wait. “Yeah, wait,” he said, laughing.

