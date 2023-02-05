‘A clear provocation’: Trump, Republicans urge US to ‘shoot down’ Chinese spy balloons





Former US President Donald Trump has urged the Biden administration to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon. Republican leaders Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ryan Zinke have also made a similar plea to the Biden administration as the US government struggles to deal with spy balloons. The criticism of GOP leaders was launched after the country detected two Chinese spy balloons hovering over the skies of the North American continent.

On Friday (local time), the twice-impeached former president took to his Truth Social social media platform and wrote: KNOCK DOWN THE BALL!. Meanwhile, House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Twitter, “Biden should shoot down the Chinese spy balloon immediately. President Trump would never have tolerated this. President Trump would never have tolerated that a lot of things happen in America.” Republican leader Ryan Zinke joined the bandwagon and wrote on his Twitter account, Shoot it Down. The Chinese spy balloon is an obvious provocation. In Montana, we don’t bow. We shoot it down. Take the shot, he added.

Biden should shoot down the Chinese spy balloon immediately.

President Trump would never have tolerated this.

President Trump would never have tolerated a lot of things happening in America.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 2, 2023

Pull. He. Down.

The Chinese spy balloon is clearly a provocation. In Montana, we don’t bow. We shoot it down.

Take the hit.

Ryan Zinke (@RyanZinke) February 3, 2023

The Chinese spy balloon saga began on Thursday when the US Department of Defense revealed it had detected a spy balloon hovering over the state of Montana. “The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is currently over the continental United States,” said Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. said General Pat Ryder during a press briefing on Thursday. The next day, Ryder reported that another spy balloon had been identified over Latin America. Following the incident, a US government official revealed that Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ trip to Beijing had been postponed indefinitely, USA Today reported.

What are spy balloons?

According to the Guardian, a contemporary spy balloon includes cameras suspended below the balloon. The balloon is used as a surveillance tool. and they are usually powered by solar energy, which allows monitoring equipment to work for a very long time. These balloons were first recorded for use by the French in the Battle of Fleurus in 1974. They were even used during the American Civil War in the 1860s. Many wonder why spy balloons are used in our days while satellites can be easily used to spy on a particular area.

John Blaxland, professor of international security and intelligence at the Australian National University, told the Guardian: For decades, satellites have been de rigueur. Satellites were the answer. He further claimed that such balloons can be used to sweep the territory from a lower altitude. China, on the other hand, is trying to distance itself from the whole issue. Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Beijing does not accept groundless speculation and hype on the issue. China is a responsible country and has always strictly adhered to international law. We don’t accept any baseless speculation and hype, Wang said Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/a-clear-provocation-trump-and-republicans-urge-us-to-shoot-down-chinese-spying-balloons-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos