Politics
Johnson pressures Sunak backing tax cuts
Boris Johnson lobbied his successor Rishi Sunak after backing calls for tax cuts to boost the struggling economy.
The former prime minister said tax cuts were needed and would improve the Conservative Party’s chances of winning the next general election in an interview with former minister Nadine Dorries for TalkTV.
Current Prime Minister Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have resisted demands from some Tory MPs to cut taxes in the budget for the next few months, insisting they must first cut inflation.
Johnson did not directly criticize the government’s position, but his comments are likely to encourage conservatives eager for lower taxes.
Learn more: Tucker Carlson calls Boris Johnson a coward and a liar
Johnson said: The fiscal position was quite strong when I left office, we had the ability to do all sorts of things and we were going to do them and I have no doubt that when the time comes the government will ensure that it is starting to reduce the tax burden and stimulate economic growth, and that is what must be done.
We need to be at the forefront of talking about the benefits of Brexit, not being shy about it, not being shy and getting growth back into the economy.
Johnson also defended himself against partygate and accused anyone who suspects he deliberately concealed lockdown parties in No 10 of being crazy.
He added: “I hope it’s obvious to everyone that anyone thinks I was knowingly going to parties that broke the lockdown rules in No10 and then knowingly covering up illicit parties that other people were going to. , this is strictly for the birds.
Watch: Unprofessional and chaotic: Jeremy Corbyn recalls meetings with Boris Johnson
The former prime minister, ousted from office by the Conservatives after a series of scandals, is expected to testify at the inquest in the coming months.
He repeatedly told the Commons that there were no rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and that the rules were followed at all times.
But the Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for breaching Covid rules, including Johnson himself, for offenses spanning a range of gatherings in 2020 and 2021.
He was the first prime minister to be disciplined by the police while in office.
If the committee decides Johnson lied to parliament and a suspension of more than 10 sitting days is approved by the House of Commons, he could face a tough by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.
Learn more: Johnson suggests Sunak ‘forget about Putin’ and send fighter jets to Ukraine
Boris also spoke of lighter moments during the interview, saying he had taken up painting cows and added that he wouldn’t mind being stuck in a lift with Labor leader Keir Starmer or the leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon because they are much nicer and more fun than you might otherwise imagine.
Despite the Tories trailing Labor by around 20 points in opinion polls, Johnson insisted they could recover in time to triumph in the next election, likely in just over a year. .
He added: The economy will start to improve, inflation will come down, people will reward the Conservative Party, they will reward the government for being sensible, lowering its taxes and doing the things it needs to do.
Johnson also used the interview to ask the UK to send more tanks to Ukraine as the country he recently visited continues to battle Russia.
