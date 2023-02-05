Few Americans Excited About a Biden-Trump Rematch, Post-ABC Poll Shows





President Biden and former President Donald Trump may have each drawn record numbers of votes in 2020, but at this early stage in the 2024 election cycle, Americans are showing little enthusiasm for a rematch between the two leaders though. known but unpopular, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Neither Biden nor Trump are generating much excitement within their own party, and most Americans overall say they would feel dissatisfied or angry if either won the general election.

Biden, who has said he intends to seek re-election, currently has no opposition to the Democratic nomination. Trump is likely to face at least several challengers in his bid to lead his party to a third straight election.

Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, the Post-ABC poll finds 58% say they would prefer someone other than Biden as their 2024 nominee, nearly double the 31% who support Biden. This is statistically unchanged since last September.

Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 49% say they prefer someone other than Trump as their 2024 nominee, compared to 44% who prefer the former president. This too is statistically unchanged from last September.

More than 6 in 10 Americans (62%) say they would be unhappy or angry if Biden were re-elected in 2024, while 56% say the same about the prospect of Trump returning to the White House for the second time.

Just over a third (36%) say they would be excited or satisfied but not excited if Biden were re-elected, while 43% say the same about Trump’s possible victory in 2024. But the sentiment negative is also noticeable. More than a third (36%) say they would be angry if Trump won while 30% say this about a Biden win. Less than 2 in 10 are enthusiastic about Trump (17%) and only 7% are enthusiastic about Biden.

In a hypothetical matchup between Biden and Trump, 48% of registered voters today say they would favor Trump to 45% who say Biden, a gap in the polls’ margin of error. About 9 in 10 Democrats support Biden and about the same share of Republicans support Trump. Among independents, 50% favor Trump against 41% for Biden.

A striking aspect of the results is the extent to which neither the midterm elections, in which Republicans fell well short of their expectations and Biden had the best midterm for a new president in many decades, nor ongoing investigations of classified documents have not changed much overall. public perceptions of the two men.

Many elected Republicans blame Trump for the party’s failure to gain control of the Senate or win more competitive gubernatorial races and a larger majority in the House, primarily because of his support for flawed candidates and their adherence to his ideas. Trump continued misrepresentations about a stolen 2020 election, also brought him to the forefront of the 2022 campaign debate, and helped steer the election away from a pure referendum on Biden.

As a result, Trump will face competition for the Republican nomination, with a growing number of party officials and strategists saying it’s time to get past him and his presidency and look to the future with a new leadership. But the survey shows little significant damage to its image with the general public, however mixed it may be.

For Biden, Democratic successes in the midterm elections have not translated into more popular support for his presidency. The election result stifled talk of possible challenges to the nomination, but did not improve his overall image.

As Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union address, his standing with the American people is very similar to what it was on the eve of the midterm elections. Overall, 42% approve of his handling of the presidency while 53% disapprove, including 42% who strongly disapprove.

Likewise, his ratings on the economy are almost identical to those in early November, with 37% approval and 58% disapproval. About the same percentage (38%) say they approve of his handling of the situation involving Russia and Ukraine, with 48% disapproving.

Financially, more Americans say they are not as well off since Biden became president than those who say they are better off (41% vs. 16%). Another 42% say their financial situation is about the same under Biden as before he was sworn in. the highest level since the post-ABC poll first asked the question in 1986 under President Ronald Reagan.

Biden and other Democratic leaders have frequently pointed to positive economic indicators, as they did on Friday with a stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report, as well as the legislative steps they have taken to try to mitigate. the suffering of Americans over the past two years. amid a pandemic and runaway inflation. But during Bidens’ first term, there have also been concerns that such efforts will not succeed with enough Americans, who continue to report widespread concern about inflation.

On the situation at the US-Mexico border, where there was a huge influx of migrants last year, the public is more negative about Biden today than it was last year. The new poll finds 28% say they approve of Bidens’ handling of the situation while 59% disapprove. In June, 33% approved and 51% disapproved.

The administration has decided in recent weeks to change its policy in order to solve the problems at the border.

Both Biden and Trump are being investigated by special advocates for possession of classified documents after they left office in the Bidens case after stepping down as vice president. Trump resisted handing over documents requested by the National Archives and Records Administration and eventually the Justice Department obtained a warrant to conduct a search of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Hundreds of classified documents were eventually identified and recovered.

The classified Bidens documents were first discovered at the Penn Biden Center think tank by one of his personal attorneys and voluntarily reported to records officials, who alerted the Justice Department. Additional documents were later found at his home in Delaware. Last week, the FBI conducted a search of his beach property in Delaware, but no other documents were found.

Americans see the two cases differently. About half (48%) say Biden acted wrongly but not intentionally, while 27% say he acted intentionally and illegally and 16% say he did nothing wrong. By comparison, 45% say Trump acted intentionally and illegally in the way he conducted himself, while 29% say he acted wrong but not intentionally and 20% say he did nothing. evil.

Democrats see a greater distinction between the two cases, with 79% saying Trump did something illegal, but only 5% saying Biden did something illegal. Among Republicans, 49% say Biden acted illegally and 16% say Trump acted illegally.

The 2024 election is not necessarily at the forefront of many people’s minds at this point. The race for the Republican nomination is off to a slow start and it may be months before that race is fully underway. But early perceptions of the two leading candidates underscore both divisions with the country and appetite or lack of appetite for a repeat of 2020.

Independents have a negative reaction to the prospect of Biden or Trump winning in 2024, with 66% saying this about Biden and 57% saying this about Trump. Nearly 3 in 10 independents say they would be unhappy or angry with Biden or Trump.

Both Trump and Biden have lukewarm support within their own parties. A third of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (33%) would be excited if Trump wins another term as president; while an even smaller 16% of Democrats say they are excited about a second term for Biden.

In the GOP, Trump is weakest among high-income Republicans and those with college degrees, with two-thirds of each group wanting the party to appoint someone other than Trump. Most very conservative Republicans prefer Trump while the majority of more conservative and moderate or liberal Republicans want someone else. White Republican evangelicals are roughly split on who the GOP should appoint in 2024: 49% prefer someone else, 46% prefer Trump.

Biden is the weakest among Democrats and independents under 40, 69% of whom say the party should nominate someone else. Black Democrats slightly prefer nominating Biden (47%) to someone else (41%), while 64% of white Democrats want someone other than Biden.

Both Trump and Biden are drawing widespread anger from the opposing side. About 6 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they would be angry if Biden were re-elected, while 7 in 10 Democratic-leaned adults say they would be angry if Trump won.

The post-ABC poll was conducted from January 27 to February 27. 1 among a random national sample of 1,003 US adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Margins of error are larger among subgroups, including four points among 895 registered voters and 5.5 points each among 410 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 456 Republicans.

Scott Clement contributed to this report.

