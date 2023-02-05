Family reunions and best wishes for a better life





BEIJING — Sunday marks the Lantern Festival, the last day of traditional Chinese New Year celebrations, which are all about family gatherings. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, enjoys gathering with family members for the festivities. Family reunions are the happiest occasions and homecomings are the happiest, he said at the 2018 Spring Festival rally organized by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council. Xi, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has himself proven this assertion time and time again and has long devoted time to his family on special occasions despite his busy schedule. In 2001, Xi, then governor of eastern China’s Fujian province, wrote his father Xi Zhongxun a heartfelt letter after he missed the family celebration for his 88th birthday. Xi spent time with his mother whenever he was available, dining, taking a walk, or chatting. Mr. Xi’s wife, Peng Liyuan, a famous singer, used to perform at the annual Spring Festival gala broadcast nationwide on the eve of the Beijing holiday. So when he worked in Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, as long as Xi had time to spend Spring Festival with his family in Beijing, he would make dumplings at home while watching the gala and waiting for Peng to finish. his work. The family boiled the dumplings when Peng was home and held their dinner party together. These dumplings from Xi, along with the best wishes for a prosperous future they symbolize, were also shared by others. Since assuming the high office of the Party in November 2012, Xi has always made time to join family gatherings of local people, especially those in difficulty, extending festive greetings and inquiring about their difficulties before the Spring Festival. Ahead of the Spring Festival in 2019, Xi visited a “hutong,” or traditional alley, in Beijing’s central Qianmen district. He visited two courtyard houses in the hutong, including the house of retired worker Zhu Maojin, then 72 years old. purchases. “In accordance with tradition in Beijing, we used to go to fairs a few days before the festival. We don’t have such markets in the city now, but we still go to supermarkets to buy things and cook. home for the Lunar New Year.” Zhu said. Dumplings and other foods aren’t just about diet for Xi, as he understands they are linked to people’s well-being. Behind the idea of ​​a family reunion, there is love. “Never let long distances sever family ties, and never forget to love or express love no matter how busy you are,” Xi said at the National Day rally. spring 2017. Xi advocates combining love of family with love of country so that every individual and every family can contribute to the great family of the Chinese nation. “What the Party pursues is to improve people’s lives,” he once said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202302/05/WS63df5e59a31057c47ebacf8e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos