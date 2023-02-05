Connect with us

Ex-NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom demands US sanctions against Turkey and Erdogan

 


A former NBA center is calling on the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the Turkish government placed a bounty on his head.

Enes Kanter Freedom, a US citizen and outspoken critic of the Turkish president, met with more than 125 members of Congress over the two weeks.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English on Capitol Hill, Kanter Freedom said he was on the hill to further educate US lawmakers about what he calls human rights abuses around the world.

It is unacceptable that a foreign government can put a bounty on the head of a US citizen on US soil, he said.

Kanter Freedom had to bounce back and move several times out of fear for his safety. It’s a real threat to his life, said a congressional aide who met with Kanter Freedom.

The former NBA player was placed on Turkey’s wanted list this week for allegedly being a member of a terrorist organization. Up to 10 million Turkish liras, or nearly $500,000, are being offered as a reward to anyone who provides useful information leading to his capture.

Ankara accuses Kanter Freedom of being a member of a group founded by Fethullah Gulen, who currently lives in exile in the United States.

Washington has rejected Turkey’s request to extradite Gülen.

He described his conversations with Republican and Democratic lawmakers as really good and said members of Congress agreed that the actions of the Erdogans government were unacceptable.

More than 40 House Republicans signed a letter to US President Joe Biden earlier this week asking him to consider potential penalties under the Magnitsky Act, which seeks to crack down on human rights abuses and violators. .

But Kanter Freedom said he had bipartisan support and there was agreement on both sides of the aisle on his human rights campaign.

It doesn’t matter if you are right-wing or left-wing; you have to care about human rights issues around the world, he said.

Asked what could be done from the American perspective, Kanter Freedom was explicit in expressing support for sanctions. You know, convicting dictators won’t work. So we need to take concrete action, he said.

Kanter Freedom spoke about the upcoming Turkish elections scheduled for May. We literally have about three months, which is why we come here and try to do our best to just raise awareness and see what we can do.

He is also trying to arrange a meeting with Biden to explain the situation in Turkey as well as other global human rights issues.

I’m not the only one on the [wanted] list. There are so many innocent people, journalists, academics, athletes and celebrities And now their lives are in danger, Kanter Freedom said.

As Kanter Freedom continues to speak out on these issues, including against China and its detention of more than a million Uyghur Muslims, his chances of returning to the NBA are dwindling.

They care about a lot of the issues that are happening, but not China, he said when asked if he has any support from the NBA or his former colleagues.

He cited China’s lucrative shoe, jersey and TV deals. They are afraid to say anything against the Chinese government, but they [NBA players] are sure to learn, Kanter Freedom said.

At 30, he says he is in good health and can still play at least six more years in the NBA. But basketball pundits he has discussions with say his stance on China is highly unacceptable, making it nearly impossible to return to the league.

With his parents having their passports taken away by the Turkish government and having no team to play professional basketball with, Kanter Freedom says he will continue to advocate against brutal regimes in China and Turkey.

We have to do everything we can to save Turkey because if Erdogan wins the election, it’s another six years of all this madness, he said.

As the interview ended, world-famous comedian Tracy Morgan called Kanter Freedom. The American actor said he just wanted to say hello and support his good friend.

