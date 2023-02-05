Politics
US State Department anti-India cabal manipulated online discourse on PM Modi: former US diplomat
Campaigned against Prime Minister Modi ahead of 2019 general election, says former US diplomat Mike Benz.
NEW DELHI:Mike Benz, a former senior diplomat with the US State Department, claimed that biased elements of the US foreign policy establishment had waged a campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the United States. approaching the 2019 general election in India. .
According to Benz, although Prime Minister Modi shares a great relationship with then US President Donald Trump, these elements within the administration, as well as social media tech giants, think tanks influential and State Department officials were working together to portray Prime Minister Modis’ electoral success as the result of a disinformation campaign. The Sunday Guardian talked to Benz. Edited excerpts:
Q: Can you share your professional background, including your time at the State Department?
A: I served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Communications and Information Technology at the U.S. Department of State from Fall 2020 to January 2021. I am the Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO), a non-profit watchdog dedicated to protecting digital freedoms and restoring the free and open Internet.
Previously, I was responsible for cyber and big tech portfolios for the US Department of State, where I was deputy assistant secretary for international communications and information technology. This role included formulating and negotiating US policy on cyber issues as well as interfacing with private industry and civil society in the Big Tech space.
Prior to that, I served as a White House speechwriter for President Trump and advised on technical matters. Prior to that, I was a speechwriter for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, and a policy adviser on economic development. Prior to my public sector duties, I practiced business law for seven years as an attorney in New York, primarily representing technology and financial companies.
Q: Where were you posted and in what position when these alleged interferences occurred?
A: If you’re talking about US technology platforms interfering with the free flow of political information in India, it started before I joined the State Department. In late 2018/early 2019, the US-UK foreign policy establishment launched a campaign to portray Modis’ political success as the result of online misinformation. For example:
BBC: Nationalism driving fake news in India, study finds (November 2018)
Time: How India’s ruling party volunteers are using WhatsApp to fuel fake news ahead of the election (January 2019)
Quartz: There is no stopping fake news in India when the Prime Minister’s own app is spreading it. (January 2019)
New York Times: India has a public health crisis. This is called fake news. (April 2019)
Atlantic: DISINFORMATION ENDANGERS INDIAN ELECTIONS (April 2019)
Disinformation is a predicate of censorship. When the U.S. foreign policy establishment says a foreign country has a disinformation crisis, that’s a signal for U.S. tech companies to work with entities like the State Department’s Center for Global Engagement or think tanks cut out like the Atlantic Councils Digital Forensics Research Lab or counter-disinformation from USAID recipients to censor misinformation in this foreign country.
Q: What was the modus operandi that was put into play?
A: They censored chat apps like WhatsApp because Modi supporters were posting pro-Modi messages there.
Poynter Institute: Inside WhatsApp’s battle against misinformation in India (December 2018)
BBC: WhatsApp blocks two million Indian accounts (July 2021)
The US foreign policy establishment relied on Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, to very severely limit the amount of WhatsApp messages that could be shared, which would therefore limit the amount of pro-Modi content that could circulate in India ( Modi supporters disproportionately shared content on WhatsApp).
Like here, you can see in January 2019 that WhatsApp started explicitly limiting sharing in India to stop Modis sharing false information:
NC: WhatsApp tightens the limit on the number of people you can share messages with (January 2019)
When I was at the State Department, I watched all these think tanks like the Atlantic Council inundate me and my political peers with recommendations to promote censorship of overseas disinformation in so-called nationalist or authoritarian governments. Modis’s name has always been circulating in lists that hit my inbox of where American tech companies should engage more aggressively in content moderation (i.e. censorship).
Q: Which tech companies were involved in this? And why were they doing it?
A: Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter and probably others, but I don’t want to speculate beyond that.
Q: Were US government agencies including the State Department aware of this interference to defeat the BJP and Modi?
A: It wasn’t my direct wallet, so I can’t answer that. It would be surprising to me if the State Departments Global Engagement Center did not talk and pressure US tech company liaisons to facilitate Modi/BJP censorship in India. The State Department closely monitors the influence of social media on political parties, and when they are hostile to a foreign leader, they tend to let American tech companies know early and often.
Q: During this period, President Trump, who has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, was in power. So how do you explain this dichotomy? Were the State Department and other agencies working independently against their boss (Trump)?
A: Yes. Trump had very little influence on the base of the State Department. There were many pockets of rogue factions that simply never accepted Trump’s foreign policy and didn’t even pretend to accept that Trump was their boss.
Q: Have you come across any evidence to suggest that other political entities based in India were coordinating with these tech companies in order to impact the BJP and Modis poll campaign?
A: Not directly, it wasn’t my direct portfolio. But I’m sure you can research all the small counter-disinformation businesses that have sprung up in India and see to what extent they’ve gotten funding from the State Department or USAID.
For example, entities like in this article: https://www.messengerpeople.com/misinformation-in-india-whatsapp/ and those referenced in this lecture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5zWr6NQeHw
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sundayguardianlive.com/news/anti-india-cabal-us-state-department-manipulated-online-discourse-pm-modi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hundreds killed, thousands injured as massive earthquake hits Turkey, Syria – BBC News
- Milestone Monday – Sydney Uni Cricket
- Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Announce TV Show
- Watch the moment a huge wave hits this boat during a Coast Guard rescue attempt
- Turkey and Syria Earthquake: Death Toll, Injured, and Relief Efforts
- Iqualit locations are host to three craft fairs
- ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Recap: Season 3 Episode 5
- Liz Truss blames economic ‘orthodoxy’ and the Conservative Party for the downfall
- The 2023 Grammys were rewarded and UCLA scored
- Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2023
- Blood test predicts which people with amyloid are more likely to have cognitive decline
- How Indo-Pak cricket flourished during Musharraf’s reign