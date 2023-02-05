US State Department anti-India cabal manipulated online discourse on PM Modi: former US diplomat

Campaigned against Prime Minister Modi ahead of 2019 general election, says former US diplomat Mike Benz.

NEW DELHI:Mike Benz, a former senior diplomat with the US State Department, claimed that biased elements of the US foreign policy establishment had waged a campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the United States. approaching the 2019 general election in India. .

According to Benz, although Prime Minister Modi shares a great relationship with then US President Donald Trump, these elements within the administration, as well as social media tech giants, think tanks influential and State Department officials were working together to portray Prime Minister Modis’ electoral success as the result of a disinformation campaign. The Sunday Guardian talked to Benz. Edited excerpts:

Q: Can you share your professional background, including your time at the State Department?

A: I served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Communications and Information Technology at the U.S. Department of State from Fall 2020 to January 2021. I am the Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO), a non-profit watchdog dedicated to protecting digital freedoms and restoring the free and open Internet.

Previously, I was responsible for cyber and big tech portfolios for the US Department of State, where I was deputy assistant secretary for international communications and information technology. This role included formulating and negotiating US policy on cyber issues as well as interfacing with private industry and civil society in the Big Tech space.

Prior to that, I served as a White House speechwriter for President Trump and advised on technical matters. Prior to that, I was a speechwriter for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, and a policy adviser on economic development. Prior to my public sector duties, I practiced business law for seven years as an attorney in New York, primarily representing technology and financial companies.

Q: Where were you posted and in what position when these alleged interferences occurred?

A: If you’re talking about US technology platforms interfering with the free flow of political information in India, it started before I joined the State Department. In late 2018/early 2019, the US-UK foreign policy establishment launched a campaign to portray Modis’ political success as the result of online misinformation. For example:

BBC: Nationalism driving fake news in India, study finds (November 2018)

Time: How India’s ruling party volunteers are using WhatsApp to fuel fake news ahead of the election (January 2019)

Quartz: There is no stopping fake news in India when the Prime Minister’s own app is spreading it. (January 2019)

New York Times: India has a public health crisis. This is called fake news. (April 2019)

Atlantic: DISINFORMATION ENDANGERS INDIAN ELECTIONS (April 2019)

Disinformation is a predicate of censorship. When the U.S. foreign policy establishment says a foreign country has a disinformation crisis, that’s a signal for U.S. tech companies to work with entities like the State Department’s Center for Global Engagement or think tanks cut out like the Atlantic Councils Digital Forensics Research Lab or counter-disinformation from USAID recipients to censor misinformation in this foreign country.

Q: What was the modus operandi that was put into play?

A: They censored chat apps like WhatsApp because Modi supporters were posting pro-Modi messages there.

Poynter Institute: Inside WhatsApp’s battle against misinformation in India (December 2018)

BBC: WhatsApp blocks two million Indian accounts (July 2021)

The US foreign policy establishment relied on Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, to very severely limit the amount of WhatsApp messages that could be shared, which would therefore limit the amount of pro-Modi content that could circulate in India ( Modi supporters disproportionately shared content on WhatsApp).

Like here, you can see in January 2019 that WhatsApp started explicitly limiting sharing in India to stop Modis sharing false information:

NC: WhatsApp tightens the limit on the number of people you can share messages with (January 2019)

When I was at the State Department, I watched all these think tanks like the Atlantic Council inundate me and my political peers with recommendations to promote censorship of overseas disinformation in so-called nationalist or authoritarian governments. Modis’s name has always been circulating in lists that hit my inbox of where American tech companies should engage more aggressively in content moderation (i.e. censorship).

Q: Which tech companies were involved in this? And why were they doing it?

A: Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter and probably others, but I don’t want to speculate beyond that.

Q: Were US government agencies including the State Department aware of this interference to defeat the BJP and Modi?

A: It wasn’t my direct wallet, so I can’t answer that. It would be surprising to me if the State Departments Global Engagement Center did not talk and pressure US tech company liaisons to facilitate Modi/BJP censorship in India. The State Department closely monitors the influence of social media on political parties, and when they are hostile to a foreign leader, they tend to let American tech companies know early and often.

Q: During this period, President Trump, who has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, was in power. So how do you explain this dichotomy? Were the State Department and other agencies working independently against their boss (Trump)?

A: Yes. Trump had very little influence on the base of the State Department. There were many pockets of rogue factions that simply never accepted Trump’s foreign policy and didn’t even pretend to accept that Trump was their boss.

Q: Have you come across any evidence to suggest that other political entities based in India were coordinating with these tech companies in order to impact the BJP and Modis poll campaign?

A: Not directly, it wasn’t my direct portfolio. But I’m sure you can research all the small counter-disinformation businesses that have sprung up in India and see to what extent they’ve gotten funding from the State Department or USAID.

For example, entities like in this article: https://www.messengerpeople.com/misinformation-in-india-whatsapp/ and those referenced in this lecture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5zWr6NQeHw