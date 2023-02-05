Rishi Sunak is haunted by the ghosts of former prime ministers





The only thing worse than a rear driver is two rear drivers. Just ask Rishi Sunak. The Prime Minister, who celebrated his 100 days in office on Thursday, finds himself this morning confronted with the fact that his immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, refuse to quietly leave the political scene. Johnson has spent most of the past week being as useless to Sunak – the man whose resignation as chancellor helped hasten his departure from Number 10 – as he could. When he wasn’t pressuring the prime minister to send more arms to Ukraine, he was joining calls from Tory MPs for tax cuts. And now, almost implausibly, we have the return of a totally unrepentant Truss. Although she became the shortest PM ever due to the chaos caused by her tax cut policies, she wrote a 4,000 word essay for the Sunday Telegraph in which she comes to the conclusion that she was right all along. Truss blames an unlikely coalition of forces, ranging from President Joe Biden to the Office of Budget Responsibility and Conservative MPs, for blocking his attempts at sweeping reform. I still believe that seeking to enforce the original political prescription on which I had fought the leadership election was the right thing to do, she writes. But the forces opposing it were too great. I don’t pretend to be blameless in what happened, but basically I haven’t had a realistic chance of implementing my policies through a very powerful economic establishment, coupled with a lack of political support. Ominously for Sunak, Truss adds: I will expand on the lessons I have learned in the weeks and months ahead. Liz Truss made her political comeback in the Sunday Telegraph This will include a hawkish speech about China in which she will challenge Sunaks’ decision to treat the communist country as a competitor rather than a threat. Further media appearances are also expected later this week in which she will expand on the Sunday Telegraph article and offer her thoughts on where she thinks Sunak is going wrong. At a time when he is already facing multiple problems, high-profile interventions by Johnson and Truss – backed by their supporters on the Tory benches – are the last thing Sunak needs. The man who was fined last month for not wearing his seatbelt must regain control of the steering wheel before his government gets into an almighty car crash.

