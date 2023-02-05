The Observer’s take on the real threat behind China’s spy balloon | Observer Editorial





It must be admitted that the flap of a huge Chinese balloon which flew over or blew unexpectedly over the United States and Canada last week has a certain comical side. Pentagon generals went on high alert, fearing their missile silos in Montana were being spied on. Joe Biden, who is not normally a trigger-happy man, had to be persuaded not to shoot him, then changed his mind. Republicans have accused the president of being weak on ball defense. Red-faced officials in Beijing rushed to calm overexcited Americans. The balloon, most likely a covert surveillance device, was ultimately deemed to pose no physical threat. The Chinese, while insisting that it was an accidentally misplaced weather device, nonetheless apologized. When the ball flew away, mutual trust, a cool head and timely communication were sorely lacking. This incident says a lot, but nothing good, about the nervous state of US-China relations. The two most powerful countries in the world disagree on many issues, big and small. When the ball flew away, mutual trust, a cool head and timely communication were sorely lacking. It’s not funny at all. The decision by Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, to postpone an ice-breaking weekend visit to Beijing is regrettable. But, given the opportunistic but powerful anti-China fury that has exploded against the American right, a calm and sensible dialogue might have proved impossible. Unforeseen crises of this type make it clear why resuming talks to foster better mutual understanding is essential. The context is one of growing global competition, some call it confrontation, between Washington and Beijing. Donald Trump’s presidency has taken relations to a new low, with many wrangling over trade, US sanctions, espionage and security. Equally to blame is President Xi Jinping’s aggressive posture, particularly towards Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and Xinjiang. In the midst of a military build-up on both sides, the hawks began to suggest that war is inevitable. Just last week, CIA chief William Burns declared that the United States knew, for intelligence reasons, that Xi had ordered his forces to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. United States Air Force General Mike Minihan went furtherurging troops to be ready to defend the island by 2025. Elections in Taiwan and the United States next year could provide a pretext and cover for a Chinese attack, he predicted. Xi’s ultranationalism, expansionist policies and wolf warrior diplomacy gone awry As the balloon storm shows, miscalculations are just as dangerous as any planned policy. It is unlikely that the Chinese leadership deliberately torpedoed Blinkens’ visit. Indeed, there are signs that Xi, under economic and pandemic pressure, wants to reduce tensions. The deployment of a spy balloon at such a delicate time was most likely a blunder by junior cadres or sabotage by anti-detente extremists. Such possibilities rekindle nagging questions about Xi’s authority and competence. Xi’s ultranationalism, expansionist policies and werewolf diplomacy have backfired badly, prompting countries like Japan and South Korea to harden their defenses. The United States is actively exploiting its mistakes. Last week, he signed a military pact with the Philippines. The fear of China has facilitated closer US security ties with India, Australia and all of Southeast Asia. In this regard, Xi is his own (and China’s) worst enemy. Bidens America also has a lot to lose if he listens to the hawks, relies on military options and lets relations with the world’s biggest trading nation and fledgling superpower deteriorate further. The same goes for a watching world. Washington and Beijing should treat the errant ball as a warning from above and quickly find better ways to get along.

