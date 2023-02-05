3-period Jokowi banner appears during Musra event in Semarang city, Committee: This is Democracy

SEMARANG, KOMPAS.com – Banners supporting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for three periods were seen during the XVII Indonesian People’s Consultation (Musra) in the city of Semarang, Central Java (Central Java).

Musra steering committee chairman Andi Gani said the emergence of banners supporting President Jokowi’s three terms in office is a democratic right.

“Of course, it’s a question of democracy,” said Andi, met on the Musra site, Saturday (4/2/2023).

He said no fewer than 17 Jokowi volunteer organizations that participated in Musra’s event had agreed to reject three more presidential terms.

“The voluntary organizations in Jokowi who participated in Musra agreed to reject the existence of a 3-term president,” he said.

The three dot support banner does not represent the Indonesian Musra forum. He undertakes to respect the rules of the constitution.

“Support for three periods is not a forum,” Andi said.

Meanwhile, for the Musra event in Kota Semarang was considered a success even though the participants were loud while pronouncing each of the supported names.

“It’s extraordinary. The success of Musra Indonesia in Central Java. Express your aspirations with joy,” he said.

He hoped that by holding Musra in Central Java, national leaders would be able to continue Jokowi’s legacy.



