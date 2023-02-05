Politics
Sweden ‘deliberately’ jeopardizes its NATO candidacy by allowing terrorist provocations: senior Turkish diplomat
ANKARA
Stockholm is “deliberately” stepping on landmines laid by terrorists on its way to NATO membership, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Saturday, referring to recent terrorist provocations in Sweden.
“Terrorist organizations are laying mines…and Sweden is deliberately stepping on them. They can clean them up if they want to,” Cavusoglu said in Turkey’s southern province of Antalya.
Regarding the provocations of terrorist groups targeting Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sweden, Cavusoglu said: “It is up to Sweden to decide whether to clear the mines or step on them. If you step on them, they will explode.”
Terrorist organizations “roam your country”, he said, adding that if Sweden honors its commitments made in a tripartite memorandum for NATO membership, “we will sit down, talk and keep our word”.
Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last May, a move prompted by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – has expressed objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups, including the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind origin of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye. .
Last June, Turkey and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership of the alliance.
In the memorandum, Sweden and Finland agreed not to provide support to terrorist groups such as the PKK and its offshoots, and FETO, and to extradite terrorist suspects to Turkey, among other measures.
But Turkish officials say the countries, particularly Sweden, have yet to take the necessary steps against terrorism.
Talks over Nordic membership bids have stalled after recent provocative protests and the Koran burnings in Stockholm.
Ankara has also hinted that it plans to consider Finland’s NATO membership application separately from Sweden’s.
Consulate closures
Criticizing the recent closure of some Western consulates in Istanbul, the head of diplomacy said: “If you don’t back down, we will take the necessary measures” by summoning ambassadors to the Foreign Ministry.
“They say they received information about security threats. If you don’t share the information with us, we look for the intent behind it and we know these actions are deliberate,” Cavusoglu said.
“We even know that some ambassadors are calling on others to join the movement. We have summoned them to the ministry. We have made the necessary warnings. We have said that we know what you want to do, and you are trying to show that the Türkiye is unstable,” he said.
Cavusoglu’s remarks came a day after Türkiye summoned ambassadors from Western countries, including the United States, to criticize their decision to temporarily close diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following recent fires in southern Europe. Islam’s holy book, the Quran.
The ambassadors of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom have also been summoned to the Foreign Ministry, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, who were informed that such simultaneous acts did not show a proportionate and prudent approach. , but rather serve “the insidious agenda of terrorist groups”.
