Politics
US military shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina
A US military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off South Carolina on Saturday, a move Beijing called a “serious violation of international practice” and for which it has called. threatened with repercussions.
“We were able to shoot it down, and I want to commend our Airmen who did it,” US President Joe Biden said.
Biden said he gave the order on Wednesday to shoot down the balloon, but the Pentagon recommended waiting until it could be done in open water to protect civilians from debris crashing to Earth thousands of feet away. meters above commercial air traffic.
Several fighter and tanker aircraft were involved in the mission, but only one F-22 fighter aircraft fired, using a single AIM-9X missile, a senior US military official said.
The ship was shot down about six nautical miles off the US coast, over relatively shallow water, which could help recover key pieces of Chinese surveillance equipment from the wreckage in the coming days. officials said.
The shooting came shortly after the US government ordered a halt to flights to and from three airports in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach and Charleston, South Carolina, due to what he called at the time an undisclosed “national security effort”. Flights resumed Saturday afternoon.
The balloon first entered a U.S. identification area on January 28, entered Canadian airspace three days later, then re-entered U.S. airspace on January 31, a U.S. official said. of the defense.
US officials had publicly revealed the presence of the balloon over the United States on Thursday.
Washington called the balloon a “clear violation” of US sovereignty and notified Beijing of the shooting on Saturday, a US official said.
“Our assessment and we will learn more as we pick up the scrap was that it was not likely to provide significant added value over other [Chinese]intelligence capability, such as satellites in low Earth orbit,” the senior US defense official said.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin first announced the shooting, saying the balloon was being used by China “in an attempt to monitor strategic sites in the continental United States”.
In a statement on Saturday after the attack, Austin thanked Canada “for its contribution to tracking and analyzing the balloon…as it transited North America,” while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that Canada “strongly supports” the attack and has pledged to “continue to work together” with the United States, including through the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) .
Binational @NORAD Command tracked and analyzed the trajectory and actions of the balloon and this Canada-US cooperation ensures the security and defense of North American air sovereignty.
Today and always, we thank our people in uniform for having the watch.
A Reuters photographer said the alleged Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the southeast coast of the United States. A jet came from a jet and hit the ball, but there was no explosion, the photographer said. It then began to fall, the photographer said.
The US military did not immediately recover the payload from the Chinese surveillance balloon, US officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a temporary flight restriction to clear airspace around the South Carolina coast. The advisory blocked flights to more than 260 square kilometers, mostly over the Atlantic Ocean, according to a document released by the FAA. The notice warned that the military could use lethal force if planes breached restrictions and failed to comply with departure orders.
China protests
In response to the attack, China said the action violated international standards and that it reserved the right to take further action in response.
“The United States’ insistence on the use of force is a clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice,” according to a statement from the Foreign Office on Sunday morning.
Earlier, China expressed regret that an “airship” used for civil weather and other scientific purposes strayed into US airspace.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the flight of the “airship” over the United States was a force majeure accident, and he accused American politicians and media of taking advantage of the situation to discredit Beijing.
“China will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant company, while reserving the right to take further measures in response,” Beijing’s statement said on Sunday.
The alleged Chinese spy balloon prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China this week that was due to start on Friday.
The postponement of Blinken’s trip, which was agreed to in November by Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, is a blow to those who saw it as a belated opportunity to stabilize an increasingly rocky relationship between the two countries.
China wants a stable relationship with the United States so it can focus on its economy, battered by the now abandoned “zero COVID” policy and neglected by foreign investors alarmed by what they see as a return of the coronavirus. state intervention in the market.
The Pentagon said Friday that another Chinese balloon had been observed over Latin America, without specifying where exactly.
