Call Jokowi the most wasteful president, Rizal Ramli: the results of image politics





Economist Rizal Ramli said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was a president who was the product of politics. He asked the public if they still wanted to elect a leader who can only image. According to him, if people still choose a leader who loves imagery, then this figure will be similar to Jokowi’s current leadership. In fact, he also said that the figure considered “similar” to Jokowi was the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo. Moreover, Rizal Ramli has accused Jokowi of being the most extravagant president in the history of this nation. He insisted that an audit be carried out as soon as Jokowi completes his post. *RR SAYS JOKOWI IS THE MOST SPORSE PRESIDENT, THIS IS THE SOLUTION* Rizal Ramli said that Jokowi was a president who never fought for democracy. But when he came to power he stripped democracy, Rizal Ramli tweeted on his Twitter account launched on Saturday (4/2/2023). Travels all the time, in fact Jokowi is the president who wastes the most, he continued. In the video he uploaded, Rizal Ramli said that Jokowi was the most extravagant president. “(Jokowi) is the most extravagant president in history. After Jokowi’s failure to become president, we are going to audit him. The results of this image politics, the result is that the president is like Jokowi. Do you want to continue? Later you will get the name of Ganjar like Jokowi, huh,” said Rizal Ramli, quotedSuara.comSaturday (4/2/2023). Read also: Anies invited directly by the son-in-law of Amien Rais to a national working meeting, will the Ummat party join the Coalition for Change? Even so, Rizal Ramli expressed his admiration for the PDIP chairwoman, Megawati Soekarnoputri. He was impressed when he saw Parai officials daring to roast Jokowi. “Mbak Mega is very good, she obeys the principles. She does not have the right to extend (three terms). ShefenceJokowi. Thisfencethe most sophisticated. I’m amazed that Mbak Mega can roast (Jokowi),” Rizal Ramli said. Also Read: Anies is recommended to invite SBY to Surya Paloh for a friendly visit to Habib Rizieq: In order to break the ice “But don’t forget I know Jokowi, I know Luhut Pandjaitan. They won’t stop. So people who never fought for democracy. undress,” he continued.

