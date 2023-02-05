Reviews | The unrest in Peru is spiraling out of control. New elections are needed.





Comment this story Comment On December 7, Peruvian democracy passed a test. Its legislative, judicial, and military power all rejected leftist President Pedro Castillos’ attempt to seize dictatorial powers; Congress immediately impeached Mr. Castillo and removed him from office. He now faces criminal charges. In the weeks that followed, however, a new, more difficult challenge arose: nationwide protests, some of them violent, organized in part by supporters of Mr. Castillos, but also expressing social and economic discontent with long standing, especially among the indigenous peoples of the mountainous regions. The crowds have blocked roadsoffensive mines and forced the closure of the economically crucial tourist site in Machu Picchu. The ill-prepared Peruvian police unfortunately responded with excessive, sometimes deadly, force. Fifty-eight people died, according to Perus national mediator: 47 in clashes with the police and 10 because the protesters blocked their access to medical care; meanwhile a crowd burned a policeman officer to death. The loss of life, though lamented by President Dina Boluarte, the former vice president who succeeded Mr Castillo, damaged her political standing before she had a real chance to establish it. Mrs. Boluarte and a fragmented Congress have had trouble getting along on a coherent policy response. They must find one, lest Perus’ crisis spiral out of control. Assigning the executive and legislative branches in place in Peru the main responsibility for solving the problem is not to absolve Mr. Castillo of having created it. This point seems to escape left-wing governments like those of Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia, which inflamed the situation by expressing sympathy for Mr. Castillo and criticizing the successor government. Fortunately, the Biden administration adopted a posture of support towards Ms. Boluarte; equally appropriately, he asked her to hold accountable those responsible for police excesses. Nonetheless, she and Congress have no choice but to accept the political reality that they themselves and the system they lead lack public support. Eighty percent of Peruvians surveyed in December dissatisfaction expressed with the functioning of democracy in their country. The best remedy for what afflicts Peruvian democracy is more democracy: the presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for 2026, should be considerably brought forward to give Peru a new political start. Certainly, this would meet one of the demands of the protesters, thus seeming to reward a quasi-insurrection. Yet contrary to their call for an immediate rewrite of the Constitution, it is a plausible demand, given the current presidents’ lack of a clear mandate and dysfunctional partisan divisions in Congress. Channeling discontent into the electoral campaign, after which the new popular choices could take power, could help stabilize the situation. At this point, Peru could undertake constitutional reforms aimed at preventing a recurrence of this crisis. The trick is to go from here to there within the existing constitutional framework, via appropriate legislation. Mrs Boluarte launched various proposals for new elections in the fourth quarter of this year; his last would have a new government installed for 4 years from December. So far, The Congress of Peru failed to act. These politicians seem to think they have more time to deal with their country’s crisis than they actually would. The Messages view | About the Editorial Board Editorials represent the opinions of The Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom. Members of the editorial board and areas of intervention: Opinion Editor David Shipley; associate editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (National Politics and Policy, Legal Affairs, Energy, Environment, Healthcare); Lee Hockstader (European Affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic and electoral politics, including White House, Congress, and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society). Opinions on the Americas See 3 more stories

