CCP knows Biden only shot down spy balloon because of photos

Chinese spy balloon civilians first spotted over Montana reportedly not shot down under president Joe Biden if not for those photographs and videos, said the Republican senator from Texas. Ted Cruz SATURDAY.

The US government tracked the balloon on its way to the United States and as it traveled across the country, including passing over military bases. He was shot down Saturday while over open water off North Carolina.

Fox News was broadcasting live video of the balloon and capturing the exact moment of the explosion on air, and many more videos of the downing quickly spread across social media.

It was primarily the images and videos posted on social media that put the ball in the national media spotlight this week. Cruz attributed this to the total destruction of the ball, in a tweet sent shortly after Biden took credit for the act.

Cruz said shooting him down was “good” and “absolutely the right thing to do”, but that it should have been done “BEFORE the Chinese spy balloon flew across the country”.

He added that Chinese President Xi Jinping “knows full well that Biden wouldn’t have had the guts” to shoot him if he hadn’t been spotted and photographed by civilians in Montana.

GOOD. Absolutely the right thing to do. But Biden should have done it BEFORE the Chinese spy balloon flew across the country. And Xi knows full well that Biden wouldn’t have had the guts to bring down the CCP balloon if the people of Montana hadn’t taken his picture. https://t.co/9hiD6DqoTz —Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 4, 2023

secretary of defense Lloyd Austin in a statement on Saturday that the balloon “was being used by the PRC in an attempt to monitor strategic sites in the continental United States.”

Reports said it was an F-22 Raptor that shot down the spy balloon while off the coast of Carolina. The Pentagon confirmed this week that another Chinese spy balloon was identified on Latin America.

