PM Modi to inaugurate India’s largest helicopter manufacturing center at K’taka on February 6

By Manjeet Singh Negi, Poulomi Saha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday, February 6, where he will inaugurate a helicopter manufacturing plant of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at Tumakuru in Karnataka. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and senior Defense Ministry officials will also be present for the inauguration ceremony. The Greenfield Helicopter Factory, spread over 615 acres of land, was designed with the goal of becoming a one-stop solution for all helicopter needs nationwide. It is India’s largest helicopter manufacturing center and will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUH). The LUH is a locally designed and developed single-engine 3-ton class multi-role utility helicopter with unique high maneuverability characteristics. Initially, the factory will produce approximately 30 helicopters per year, then its capacity will be increased to produce 60 and then 90 helicopters per year in a progressive manner. The first LUH has been flight tested and is ready for unveiling. The factory will be expanded to produce other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRH). It will also be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH in the future. Potential exports of civilian LUHs will also be satisfied from this plant. Read also | NIA detains 3 PFI suspects in Bihar after threatening to blow up Ram temple in Ayodhya HAL plans to produce over 1,000 helicopters in the 3-15 tonne range, with a total business of over Rs 4 lakh crores over a 20-year period. In addition to generating direct and indirect employment, the Tumakuru facility will stimulate the development of surrounding areas through its CSR activities with large-scale community-focused programs. The plant’s proximity to existing HAL facilities in Bengaluru will boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region and support the development of skills and infrastructure such as schools, colleges and residential areas. Read also | What future for Rahul Gandhi? The plant will be made fully operational as it is equipped with facilities such as helicopter pad, flight hangar, final assembly hangar, structure assembly hangar, air traffic control and various support service facilities. The factory is equipped with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 tools and techniques for its operations. The foundation stone for the facility was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. The factory will enable India to meet all of its helicopter needs without imports and provide a much-needed boost to the vision of the Prime Minister of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the design, development and development of helicopters. manufacturing. Apart from the inauguration of the helicopter manufacturing hub, PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate or launch several other programs. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stones for Tumakuru Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumakuru.

Inaugurating India Energy Week 2023 in Bangalore.

Launch E20 fuel under the center push for ethanol blending.

Launch the Green Mobility Rally to raise awareness about green fuels.

Launch uniforms produced under Indian Oil’s Unbottled initiative. Each uniform will support the recycling of approximately 28 used PET bottles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Indian Oils Indoor Solar Cooking System’s dual cooktop model – a revolutionary indoor solar cooking solution that operates on both solar and auxiliary power sources simultaneously. Edited by: Rajnandini Mukherjee Posted on: February 4, 2023

