What is Boris Johnson talking about? This question once again proved irritatingly relevant.

Instead of disappearing from public view once he was finally forced out of office, the UK’s disgraced former Prime Minister went around the world claiming he was still on top.

Among the people accompanying him is, unsurprisingly, his faithful guard dog Nadine Dorries.

READ MORE:Nadine Dorries calls Nicola Sturgeon ‘chippy Nicky’ in bizarre TV show debut

Dorries invited Johnson to his first TalkTV show, which aired Friday night.

The former Tory leader faced a series of tough questions about the ongoing investigation into whether he deliberately lied to Parliament and the devastating effects of Brexit on the UK after three years.

Wait, of course he didn’t.

Instead, the drama of Dorriess’ show became a comedic farce as Johnson showed off his knowledge of cows. Yes, cows.

EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson reveals he’s trying to master painting cows. “I’m getting there, then stop the horse after that.”@NadineDorries | @BorisJohnson TalkTV (@TalkTV) February 3, 2023

He said: “At the moment I have a project, which is to master the shape of the cow. Cows are actually a lot harder to draw than you might think.

How many front toes does a cow have? It’s two, and they have a little thing in the heel.

And what do you call this bit [pointing to his upper back] of the cow? I think it’s called the tourniquet.

What is the back of a cow’s knee called? The hock… They reimburse a lot of studies. So I fill a book now with cow.

Pictures of parts of cows, and lots of whole cows and my goal is to master the cow. I arrive there. Then stop the horse after that.

The bizarre segment raised a question in Joukers’ mind: what exactly is Boris Johnson trying to hide?

In the past, when Johnson has launched similar and oddly specific rants on niche topics, search engine results have clearly benefited him.

READ MORE: This theory shows how the PM could control the information we see

In one example, he claimed to enjoy building model buses, which changed Google results for the Boris Johnson bus to something NOT about that famous lie on the side of the big red Brexit bus.

In another he spoke of a bridge between Scotland and Ireland. It meant the results of the Boris Johnson Bridge search brought no more news of the failed Garden Bridge project which cost the taxpayer 43 million and delivered nothing.

And in a third, he spoke indefinitely about Tim Tams changing the results for Boris Johnson Tim just after his former adviser Tim Montgomerie wrote a damning indictment from his time at Johnsons Downing Street.

READ MORE: Anti-corruption watchdog raps Nadine Dorries about role as TV presenter

So, could this fourth attempt really be a coincidence, or is Johnson trying to cover something up?

Before the interview with Nadine Dorries (and even after), typing Boris Johnson cows into Google brings up the suggestion that Boris Johnson cows burp.

Both searches quickly lead to articles about Johnson telling children we could feed humans for animals in an effort to combat climate change.

The whole thing is downright weird.