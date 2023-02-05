Politics
China aids Russia in war against Ukraine with military aidVioling sanctionsReports show
Topline
China is providing military aid to Russia in violation of U.S. sanctions imposed by Western countries, according to Russian trade data reported by the the wall street journalas tensions rise between the United States and Western countries and China, amid a spy balloon scandal and a canceled visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Highlights
According to Russian customs data, Chinese state-owned defense companies have shipped navigation equipment and parts for fighter jets and other military technology equipment to Russian defense companies.
According to this data, provided by the Washington DC-based company C4ADSChina sent tens of thousands of shipments of goods to serve the Russian military (some goods had multiple purposes and could be used commercially, the Log reported).
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has enough technical potential for its special military option, although this potential, he said, is constantly being improved, the Log reported.
The report comes a day after Chinese officials said they had built mutual political trust with Russia, following Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxus’ meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week. Reuters reported.
It also comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled his planned trip to Beijing, the first visit by a senior White House official to China in five years, after US officials reported a Chinese spy balloon floating above Montana.
Tangent
This week, US officials also pressed the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, two US trading partners that have rejected sanctions against Russia, to curb financial ties with the Kremlin, multiple takes According to sources, these goods, including $800 million in exports from Turkey, could be used by the Russian defense industry to continue its invasion of Ukraine..
Key context
Moscow and its wealthy oligarchs have suffered heavy economic sanctions from Western Europe and North America since they invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, with companies pulling of Russia and Western countries alienating themselves from the Kremlin. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have retook Russian-occupied territory in the eastern and southern regions of the country, although Russia has continued his onslaught of missile attacks on the main Ukrainian cities. US officials warn potential Russian spring offensive could come as the weather heats up, prompting the US to send advanced Abrams main battle tanks while Germany sent its Leopard 2 tanks last month. President Biden, meanwhile, has also expressed concerns about Chinese companies supplying military equipment to Russia, Bloomberg reported, after White House officials allegedly found evidence suggesting that Beijing supported Russia’s military effort.
Contra
Putin had admitted during a meeting in Uzbekistan with Chinese President Xi Jinping last September that China had questions and concerns about invading Moscow. war. China, which has been booster imports of Russian oil even as Western Europe moves towards close of Russian energy exports, declared boundless friendship with Russia last February, before the start of the war.
Surprising fact
Although Russia has struggled to find military aid, it has also found an ally in the Wagner Groupa mercenary group that Russian officials have repeatedly affirmed they had no connection with. US officials, however, say the group has recruited more than 50,000 people, including 40,000 Russian convicts, to fight in Ukraine, US officials have also accused it of providing military aid to Moscow last March, and the last month, the US Treasury Department designated the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization
Further reading
China aiding Russia in Ukraine war, trade data shows (The Wall Street Journal)
The Biden administration has raised concerns with China over companies selling aid to Russia (CBS News)
US increases pressure on Turkey and UAE to curb trade relations with Russia (Bloomberg)
