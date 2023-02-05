Indonesia to step up code of conduct talks in South China Sea

JAKARTA, Indonesia Indonesia said it plans to intensify talks with other Southeast Asian countries and also with China to finalize a code of conduct (COC) on the South China Sea, as she also urged major powers not to use Southeast Asia as a proxy for their rivalries over the strategic and resource-rich waterway.

Foreign ministers representing the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered here on Friday for a two-day meeting to discuss members’ commitment to conclude the negotiation of the COC as soon as possible,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Sidharto Suryodipuro, director of cooperation with ASEAN at the Indonesian foreign ministry, said on the sidelines: What is important is that everyone agrees that this should be an achievable prospect and in line with international law.

New approaches will be explored by all ASEAN member states and China to make progress on the COC, he said.

Austin Tour

At the start of this meeting, Indonesian President Joko Widodo himself addressed foreign ministers, as he reiterated his call at last year’s Asean summit that the regional bloc should not be an agent of any party.

Following US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III’s visit on Friday, the Philippines granted the United States greater access to its military bases, in part due to Beijing’s extensive claims to the South China Sea.

This drew objection from Beijing, as its embassy in Manila warned the Philippines to remain vigilant and not to be exploited and dragged into troubled waters.

China claims jurisdiction over nearly all of the South China Sea, based on its nine-dash border. But an international arbitral tribunal found that claim to have no legal and historical basis in its 2016 ruling on the Manila case challenging Beijing’s claims.

Disputes in the South China Sea have pitted some ASEAN members against Beijing and bolstered sympathy for US opposition to China’s growing assertiveness.

But others have shown support on issues in line with the Asian superpower.

Links rather than consensus

Indonesia is not an official claimant, but has been pushed back by China over its exploration of oil and gas reserves in the North Natuna Sea.

Last month, the country sent a warship to the region to monitor a waiting Chinese coastguard vessel.

Amid these tensions, negotiations on the COCa’s proposed framework to help resolve territorial and maritime disputes in the waterway have stalled for years, with some ASEAN states prioritizing bilateral relations with China. China rather than a regional consensus.

As ASEAN chair this year, Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, will host the annual leaders’ meetings, which are usually also joined by China and the United States.

Another issue dominating the foreign ministers’ agenda was the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, which has been in turmoil since the military took over in 2021.

The junta remains a member of ASEAN but has been barred from high-level summits due to a lack of progress on regional blocs for a peace settlement between Myanmar’s military and anti-coup movement.

