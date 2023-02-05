Politics
Indonesia to step up code of conduct talks in South China Sea
JAKARTA, Indonesia Indonesia said it plans to intensify talks with other Southeast Asian countries and also with China to finalize a code of conduct (COC) on the South China Sea, as she also urged major powers not to use Southeast Asia as a proxy for their rivalries over the strategic and resource-rich waterway.
Foreign ministers representing the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered here on Friday for a two-day meeting to discuss members’ commitment to conclude the negotiation of the COC as soon as possible,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.
Sidharto Suryodipuro, director of cooperation with ASEAN at the Indonesian foreign ministry, said on the sidelines: What is important is that everyone agrees that this should be an achievable prospect and in line with international law.
New approaches will be explored by all ASEAN member states and China to make progress on the COC, he said.
Austin Tour
At the start of this meeting, Indonesian President Joko Widodo himself addressed foreign ministers, as he reiterated his call at last year’s Asean summit that the regional bloc should not be an agent of any party.
Following US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III’s visit on Friday, the Philippines granted the United States greater access to its military bases, in part due to Beijing’s extensive claims to the South China Sea.
This drew objection from Beijing, as its embassy in Manila warned the Philippines to remain vigilant and not to be exploited and dragged into troubled waters.
China claims jurisdiction over nearly all of the South China Sea, based on its nine-dash border. But an international arbitral tribunal found that claim to have no legal and historical basis in its 2016 ruling on the Manila case challenging Beijing’s claims.
Disputes in the South China Sea have pitted some ASEAN members against Beijing and bolstered sympathy for US opposition to China’s growing assertiveness.
But others have shown support on issues in line with the Asian superpower.
Links rather than consensus
Indonesia is not an official claimant, but has been pushed back by China over its exploration of oil and gas reserves in the North Natuna Sea.
Last month, the country sent a warship to the region to monitor a waiting Chinese coastguard vessel.
Amid these tensions, negotiations on the COCa’s proposed framework to help resolve territorial and maritime disputes in the waterway have stalled for years, with some ASEAN states prioritizing bilateral relations with China. China rather than a regional consensus.
As ASEAN chair this year, Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, will host the annual leaders’ meetings, which are usually also joined by China and the United States.
Another issue dominating the foreign ministers’ agenda was the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, which has been in turmoil since the military took over in 2021.
The junta remains a member of ASEAN but has been barred from high-level summits due to a lack of progress on regional blocs for a peace settlement between Myanmar’s military and anti-coup movement.
RELATED STORIES
China’s refusal to honor PCA ruling could block Carpio code of conduct
China responds to 71% of PH protests over DFA maritime dispute
PH, US agree to restart joint maritime patrols in South China Sea
Read more
To subscribe to MORE APPLICANT to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnation.inquirer.net/210365/indonesia-to-intensify-talks-on-south-china-sea-code-of-conduct
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preclinical investigation of nanomedicine using zebrafish as a model organism
- Floating city in the clouds: fake or mirage?
- Turkey and Syria earthquake – latest updates: 2300 dead and thousands injured – as a result of the second earthquake in Turkey | world News
- Princess Diana’s friend says her marriage to Prince Charles was ‘essentially arranged’
- Men’s Tennis Earn Comeback Win vs. Pepperdine
- The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rises
- UK house prices fall for 5th month in a row The regions most affected are:
- Bears currently fifth at Collegiate Invitational
- Maryam Nawaz launches fresh salvo against Imran Khan at rally in Multan
- Boris Johnson: Republicans are too afraid of Tucker Carlson to support Ukraine
- Jail Inmate: We get puppies, ice cream, and flowers
- COLUMN: Pledge to move more wholeheartedly | News