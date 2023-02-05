Trkiye ready to contribute to Kosovo-Serbia dialogue process, says Erdogan





Trkiye is ready to support the process of dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia for regional peace if asked, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. “Trkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support for the peace and stability of our region and to make the necessary contribution if the parties request it,” Erdogan said during a press conference with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. in Istanbul. “We hope that the dialogue process with Serbia will lead to a path that will ensure lasting peace and stability in the region,” he said. Trkiye continued his joint efforts to ensure that Kosovo achieves the position it deserves on the international stage, Erdogan said, adding: “In this regard, we support Kosovo’s vision of joining NATO, to the Council of Europe and the EU”. Besides political relations, Erdogan said he discussed what Trkiye and Kosovo can do in the areas of economy, trade, energy, defense industry and counterterrorism. Referring to the group behind the 2016 coup attempt in Trkiye, Erdogan said: “I asked my dear friend to make extra efforts to increase our solidarity against the activities of the organization terrorist Fetullah (FETO) in Kosovo”. Regarding economic relations, Erdogan said that with the free trade agreement that entered into force in 2019, the two countries have achieved positive momentum in the volume of bilateral trade. “As the country exporting the most to Kosovo, we must increase this figure to 1 billion,” he added. Trkiye recognized Kosovo on February 18, 2008, the very first day after the declaration of independence. The Balkans are a priority for Trkiye, not only for political, economic and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region. Kurti, for his part, said that Pristina would always be grateful to Trkiye for his role in the NATO intervention in Kosovo in 1999. “This intervention ended the genocide against the people of Kosovo and was important for the founding of the country and the maintenance of peace,” he said. The Prime Minister thanked Erdogan for Trkiye’s support for Kosovo’s EU and NATO accession processes. Regarding economic ties, Kurti said, “Trkiye is one of our important economic and trade partners. Of course, this makes us happy, but it should not be enough for us. We can use our current cooperation to achieve higher potentials. – Kosovo-Serbia dialogue process The EU demands that Kosovo and Serbia reach a final agreement that can resolve the issues between the two countries to advance the integration process. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the US, UK, France, Germany and Trkiye recognizing it as an autonomous country separate from his neighbour. But Belgrade continues to consider it as its territory. Lately, the parties are negotiating what is commonly known as the Franco-German proposal, supported by the United States and all EU members. Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said in October that Germany and France had offered to speed up Serbia’s EU membership process if it recognized Kosovo’s independence and allowed it to become a member of organizations international. According to the proposal leaked to the media, Kosovo should allow the creation of the Union of Serbian Municipalities in the north where the majority of Serbs live. EU officials hope negotiations on the plan will be completed in the spring. Brussels facilitated the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue.

