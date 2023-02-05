Public health services and bureaucratic governance impact stunting management





Jakarta, InfoPublik – Improved public services in the health sector and bureaucratic governance have affected the management of stunting in various parts of the country. “According to the directives of President Joko Widodo, stunting requires special attention”, explained the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), Abdullah Azwar Anas, in a press release received on Saturday (4 /2/2023). Nationally, the prevalence of stunting is projected to fall to 14% in 2024, from 21.6% in 2022. In 2023, it is projected to decrease to 17.8%; and 2024 at 14%. It can be concluded that it is necessary to manage stunting together. Then it should be leagued together. The logical framework of the stunting reduction program needs to be developed in a more efficient and focused way by presenting collaboration between the elements, starting with the government, including the puskesmas, the business community, RT/RW, Babinsa, Bhabinkamtibmas, health workers, village chiefs, academics, to health cadres, said the former head of the Government Goods and Services Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP). Minister Anas appreciated the various efforts of the Serdang Bedagai Regency Government to encourage health services including stunting reduction. There have been many innovative stories, of course there is a need to strengthen bureaucratic governance for the program to have a more optimal impact. “Congratulations, Serdang Regent Bedagai Darma Wijaya, for continuing to innovate and improve bureaucratic governance,” Anas said. Minister Anas added that the stunting reduction program is now being accelerated through a digital program through the implementation of the Government’s Electronic Based System (SPBE). The SPBE itself is a government administration that uses information and communication technologies to provide services to government agencies, civil servants (ASN), businessmen, communities and d ‘other parts. The Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform carried out a bureaucratic governance simulation for the management of stunting in the regions, including ideal complementary nutrition interventions. “I spoke to a number of heads of health offices in several districts/cities, how bureaucratic governance of stunting management needs to be strengthened, including the availability of programs and budgets for nutrition interventions for high-risk pregnant women and babies under two or under two,” Minister Anas said. Anas also monitored the reality on the ground regarding President Joko Widodo’s order regarding the stunting reduction program. He stressed that the stunting reduction program must be carried out together. Currently, the districts/cities with the highest prevalence of stunting have been mapped, which is related to their SPBE maturity level. The goal is to select 100 districts/cities to implement a digital stunting management program. Innovations or breakthroughs in these areas can then be replicated in other regions, especially in areas where the rate of stunting is still quite high. Minister Anas indicated that addressing stunting cases should not only be done on the ground. Behind the bureaucratic office, the stunting rate must also be reduced with policies that cut to the chase. “The President’s directives are that For Kompimda must jointly manage stunting and bureaucratic goals have an impact,” Minister Anas said. Photo: Public Relations of the Ministry of PANRB

You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. infopublic.id

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infopublik.id/kategori/nasional-ekonomi-bisnis/708471/pelayanan-publik-kesehatan-dan-tata-kelola-birokrasi-berdampak-pada-penanganan-stunting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos