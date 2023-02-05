Now that the Chinese spy balloon has fallen, the question is: what was it for? | Surveillance

Now that the Chinese balloon has been shot down in a puff of smoke and debris by a US airborne missile, after confusing Washington with its three-day odyssey over the mainland United States, the question is what for? did he serve?

Once the balloon was spotted, Beijing claimed it was of course a weather observation blimp, prompting a grunt of derision from the Pentagon, who said the balloon was capable of maneuvering and made some deliberate turns. , bringing it to some point. over Montana, home to part of the US silo-based nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) arsenal.

If this was indeed a spy balloon, the whole episode raises many questions about decision-making in Beijing. It was entirely predictable that the balloon would be spotted, tracked and potentially shot down, and all of this would happen in the run-up to Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ visit to Beijing.

The visit had been welcomed by Xi Jinping, who intended to meet the top US diplomat, and the talks aimed to address a series of serious potential flashpoints between the two superpowers, most importantly the future of Taiwan.

Either this was a case of the left hand not knowing what the right was doing, or perhaps it was a deliberate attempt to sabotage any easing of tension that Blinken’s journey might have achieved.

Another question is technical. Why send a balloon to do your spying in the age of satellites? Balloons are less expensive and can get closer to surveillance targets. However, it is unknown what a balloon might see in Montana’s missile silos that was not already known to the Chinese.

The Pentagon didn’t seem overly concerned about what the balloon might have seen and claims to have been able to block at least some of its intelligence gathering, while turning the tables by studying the balloon and its payload.

The intention may have been to monitor the military response, to see how quickly the balloon would be spotted and how quickly the fighter jets would be scrambled.

The political response may also be of interest to Beijing. According to Pentagon officials, China sent three balloons over US territory under the Trump administration, with no military response, although those previous flights do not appear to have crossed as much US territory. Beijing may have been testing Bidens’ mettle.

Balloons are certainly better than satellites at shaking the targeted country and have caused a minor political storm in the United States, with Republicans calling for the balloon to be shot down over the earth immediately, despite the risk of death and death. property damage below.

The Biden administration will now have to test Beijing’s response to gauge the intentions behind the flyby. He will soon be able to approach the Chinese government in possession of the balloons payload and an understanding of its technology.

Beijing may well demand the immediate return of the wreckage without American control, as Washington tried in vain when one of its spy planes was forced to land on the Chinese island of Hainan in April 2001, causing a crisis diplomatic until the crew, and later the disassembled aircraft, were returned.

It was with an eye on possible legal disputes that the US Air Force made sure to lower the balloon over US territorial waters, but that is unlikely to forestall demands from Beijing.

Some American pundits have argued that Blinken should have gone to Beijing anyway, to use the downing of the balloon as an illustration of American resolve. Others said he was right to postpone, as the fury would have crowded out everything else on the very busy and urgent bilateral agenda.

How long it takes to get those talks back on track will largely depend on Beijing’s motivations for sending the ball in the first place.