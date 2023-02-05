Politics
Now that the Chinese spy balloon has fallen, the question is: what was it for? | Surveillance
Now that the Chinese balloon has been shot down in a puff of smoke and debris by a US airborne missile, after confusing Washington with its three-day odyssey over the mainland United States, the question is what for? did he serve?
Once the balloon was spotted, Beijing claimed it was of course a weather observation blimp, prompting a grunt of derision from the Pentagon, who said the balloon was capable of maneuvering and made some deliberate turns. , bringing it to some point. over Montana, home to part of the US silo-based nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) arsenal.
If this was indeed a spy balloon, the whole episode raises many questions about decision-making in Beijing. It was entirely predictable that the balloon would be spotted, tracked and potentially shot down, and all of this would happen in the run-up to Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ visit to Beijing.
The visit had been welcomed by Xi Jinping, who intended to meet the top US diplomat, and the talks aimed to address a series of serious potential flashpoints between the two superpowers, most importantly the future of Taiwan.
Either this was a case of the left hand not knowing what the right was doing, or perhaps it was a deliberate attempt to sabotage any easing of tension that Blinken’s journey might have achieved.
Another question is technical. Why send a balloon to do your spying in the age of satellites? Balloons are less expensive and can get closer to surveillance targets. However, it is unknown what a balloon might see in Montana’s missile silos that was not already known to the Chinese.
The Pentagon didn’t seem overly concerned about what the balloon might have seen and claims to have been able to block at least some of its intelligence gathering, while turning the tables by studying the balloon and its payload.
The intention may have been to monitor the military response, to see how quickly the balloon would be spotted and how quickly the fighter jets would be scrambled.
The political response may also be of interest to Beijing. According to Pentagon officials, China sent three balloons over US territory under the Trump administration, with no military response, although those previous flights do not appear to have crossed as much US territory. Beijing may have been testing Bidens’ mettle.
Balloons are certainly better than satellites at shaking the targeted country and have caused a minor political storm in the United States, with Republicans calling for the balloon to be shot down over the earth immediately, despite the risk of death and death. property damage below.
The Biden administration will now have to test Beijing’s response to gauge the intentions behind the flyby. He will soon be able to approach the Chinese government in possession of the balloons payload and an understanding of its technology.
Beijing may well demand the immediate return of the wreckage without American control, as Washington tried in vain when one of its spy planes was forced to land on the Chinese island of Hainan in April 2001, causing a crisis diplomatic until the crew, and later the disassembled aircraft, were returned.
It was with an eye on possible legal disputes that the US Air Force made sure to lower the balloon over US territorial waters, but that is unlikely to forestall demands from Beijing.
Some American pundits have argued that Blinken should have gone to Beijing anyway, to use the downing of the balloon as an illustration of American resolve. Others said he was right to postpone, as the fury would have crowded out everything else on the very busy and urgent bilateral agenda.
How long it takes to get those talks back on track will largely depend on Beijing’s motivations for sending the ball in the first place.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/feb/05/now-the-chinese-spy-balloon-is-down-the-question-is-what-was-it-for
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Now that the Chinese spy balloon has fallen, the question is: what was it for? | Surveillance
- Why Trump Wants Nikki Haley in the Race – Opinion
- Public health services and bureaucratic governance impact stunting management
- Cricket-Greens surprise progress leaves McDonald hopeful for first Test | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM
- Famous fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at 88 | World
- Spartan jumps and throws post strong performances on Meyo Invite
- Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland
- South Carolina tennis sweeps Clemson in impressive fashion
- PM Modi will address attendees of Jaipur Mahakhel virtually today
- Trkiye ready to contribute to Kosovo-Serbia dialogue process, says Erdogan
- Mysterious box leads to table tennis success for Nunavik
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits eastern New Guinea – EMSC