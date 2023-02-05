Politics
Death of Pervez Musharraf: From cricket to Narendra Modi, relive the exclusive interview with the 7-year-old former Pakistani president | India News
Pakistan’s former president, General Pervez Musharraf, died today in Dubai at the age of 79. He breathed his last after a long illness for which he was being treated in Dubai. Musharraf, who played a key role in the 1999 Kargil war and was Pakistan’s leader in the attack on India’s parliament, spoke out on a host of issues in an interview with Zee News there. is seven years old.
In the 2015 interview, Musharraf insisted on the continuation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan. He also recalled a game where the Pakistanis were cheering on India in Lahore. The former Pakistani general also answered tough questions during the interview where he was asked about the terrorist attacks on India and the freedom given to terrorists like Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan.
Expressing his opinion on Narendra Modi, he said that while he had no doubts about Modi’s popularity, he was cautious about the Indian Prime Minister’s thoughts on Muslims and Pakistan.
Musharraf had assumed the post of chief executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. The former president’s family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and graduated from the Army Staff and Command College in Quetta.
Musharraf was the tenth president of the South Asian nation after the successful military coup in 1999. He served as the 10th chairman of the Pakistan Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th General-in-Chief from 1998 to 2007.
