



Ukraine would have fallen quickly to Russian dictator Vladmir Putin’s army without UK support, according to a major new study by Professor Gwythian Prins. Highlighting the crucial role played by Mr Johnson and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Prof Prins said: Ukraine was saved from defeat by day six by two other men and a country who were equally but differently indispensable.

In an article examining the origins of the invasion and the global response, he argues that the UK’s decisive military assistance during the first week of the Russian blitzkrieg was only possible because it did not was more paralyzed by the EU’s common foreign and security policy. The Russian plan to seize the capital Kyiv and kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskeyy was halted by the bravery and morale of the Ukrainian people and the skill of their commanders, but also by weapons such as anti-tank launchers supplied by the UK, said Professor Prins. He said: The UK has exercised decisive sovereign will in this much-needed initial emergency hold. It simply could not have done so had it still been under the bureaucratic suzerainty of the European Union and its current leadership within the Commission. During those critical days when Germany was actively obstructing and France was freelancing, the EU institutions were passive, almost catatonic. But it is now essential that support for Ukraine continues, according to the academic. He said: The first emergency response led by Johnson and Wallace must be followed with conviction, clarity and continuity…all of which means an unqualified acceptance – especially in the British civil service – that Britain was the nation essential and continues to be so.

The author is Emeritus Research Professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science and served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the Secretary General of NATO, as a Visiting Senior Researcher at the United Nations Evaluation and Research Agency. Ministry of Defence, as a member of the Strategy Advisory Panel to the UK Chiefs of Defence, as a founding member of the Royal Marines Advisory Group and as an adviser to several foreign governments as well as the United Nations . Its report, Putins War at Years End: What Next?, is published by the Center for Brexit Policy. Tory MP David Jones said: This important document places the first year of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in historical context and identifies fascinating echoes of the political and military crises of the 20th century. In particular, it shows how an independent and reinvigorated UK under Boris Johnson has shown talent and determination to lead the Western response to Putin’s aggression.

