Connect with us

Politics

Newsletter of Voltaire International N26

 


Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents, over the past six months we have created, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.

Voltaire, International Bulletin is now published in seven languages:

Dutch,

English,

French,

Italian,

German,

Spanish

Arab

This exceptional tool is only accessible by subscription.

Annual subscription: 150 euros

monthly subscription: 15 euros

Content of N26:

Editorial: The Great Purge has begun in Ukraine

Pfizer’s experiences with Covid

The United States no longer knows how to defend religious freedom in Ukraine

The Biden administration refuses to explain its policy on the Mexican border

US incumbent general warns of China attack

Rockefeller against gas stoves

The Federation of American Scientists is not what it used to be

Will Congress raise the maximum ceiling on US public debt?

The end of gas-powered cars in the United States means global environmental devastation

Hunter Biden calls for lawsuits against Rudolph Giuliani and Steve Bannon for invasion of his privacy

The Pentagon successfully tests a small hypersonic missile

Mexico will not send weapons to Ukraine

Who committed a coup in Peru?

Colombia will not send weapons to Ukraine

Jair Bolsonaro remains in the United States

Brazil will not send weapons to Ukraine

Argentina will not send weapons to Ukraine

Dismissal of the chairman of the British Conservative Party

After Merkel and Hollande, Boris Johnson confirms that the Minsk agreements were not aimed at peace in Ukraine

The UK has fought 83 wars since 1945

The British administration is mishandling Brexit

Polish Prime Minister discusses partition of Ukraine

Polish personalities discuss independence for Chechnya

Poland accuses Russia of building new camps and does not invite it to Auschwitz celebrations

Ukrainians destroyed their own country after independence

Hungary nominates Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize

General Petr Pavel new Czech President

Atlanticist Petr Pavel calls for peace talks in Ukraine

Croatia will not send weapons to Ukraine

The EU does not understand the difference between “international law” and “rules-based international order”

NATO is ready for world war

The Pentagon’s secret interest in Ukraine

Russia excluded from the Olympics?

The Kremlin ranks its economic statistics

Dissolution of the Moscow Helsinki Group

Latvian media Meduza banned in Russia

Liberalized Blagodatnoye in the Donbass

Western sanctions benefit Moscow

Egyptian-Indian rapprochement

Dissolution of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights

Sudanese-Ethiopian reconciliation

French defamation against Kenya and Tanzania

The Pentagon eliminates the leader of Daesh in Somalia

The M23 takes Kitchanga in the DRC

Rwanda shoots down Congolese plane

Israeli-Palestinian escalation

Benjamin Netanyahu wants to distribute weapons to Israeli Jewish civilians

Israeli economists against the policy of Benjamin Netanyahu

Supreme Court justices against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy

Russia appreciates Israeli neutrality in Ukraine

Who is behind Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy?

Towards a drastic limitation of the right to strike in Israel

OPCW accuses Syria of using chemical weapons in 2018

Regime change in Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan to ban Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Pakistani-Russian reconciliation

Bhutan-China talks

Drug development in Myanmar

NATO engages South Korea against Russia

China’s PLA upgrades its fighter jets

“Lunar New Year” or “Chinese New Year”?

Australian Day protest

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses Australians

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voltairenet.org/article218767.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: