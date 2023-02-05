Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents, over the past six months we have created, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.
Voltaire, International Bulletin is now published in seven languages:
Dutch,
English,
French,
Italian,
German,
Spanish
Arab
Content of N26:
Editorial: The Great Purge has begun in Ukraine
Pfizer’s experiences with Covid
The United States no longer knows how to defend religious freedom in Ukraine
The Biden administration refuses to explain its policy on the Mexican border
US incumbent general warns of China attack
Rockefeller against gas stoves
The Federation of American Scientists is not what it used to be
Will Congress raise the maximum ceiling on US public debt?
The end of gas-powered cars in the United States means global environmental devastation
Hunter Biden calls for lawsuits against Rudolph Giuliani and Steve Bannon for invasion of his privacy
The Pentagon successfully tests a small hypersonic missile
Mexico will not send weapons to Ukraine
Who committed a coup in Peru?
Colombia will not send weapons to Ukraine
Jair Bolsonaro remains in the United States
Brazil will not send weapons to Ukraine
Argentina will not send weapons to Ukraine
Dismissal of the chairman of the British Conservative Party
After Merkel and Hollande, Boris Johnson confirms that the Minsk agreements were not aimed at peace in Ukraine
The UK has fought 83 wars since 1945
The British administration is mishandling Brexit
Polish Prime Minister discusses partition of Ukraine
Polish personalities discuss independence for Chechnya
Poland accuses Russia of building new camps and does not invite it to Auschwitz celebrations
Ukrainians destroyed their own country after independence
Hungary nominates Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize
General Petr Pavel new Czech President
Atlanticist Petr Pavel calls for peace talks in Ukraine
Croatia will not send weapons to Ukraine
The EU does not understand the difference between “international law” and “rules-based international order”
NATO is ready for world war
The Pentagon’s secret interest in Ukraine
Russia excluded from the Olympics?
The Kremlin ranks its economic statistics
Dissolution of the Moscow Helsinki Group
Latvian media Meduza banned in Russia
Liberalized Blagodatnoye in the Donbass
Western sanctions benefit Moscow
Egyptian-Indian rapprochement
Dissolution of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights
Sudanese-Ethiopian reconciliation
French defamation against Kenya and Tanzania
The Pentagon eliminates the leader of Daesh in Somalia
The M23 takes Kitchanga in the DRC
Rwanda shoots down Congolese plane
Israeli-Palestinian escalation
Benjamin Netanyahu wants to distribute weapons to Israeli Jewish civilians
Israeli economists against the policy of Benjamin Netanyahu
Supreme Court justices against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy
Russia appreciates Israeli neutrality in Ukraine
Who is behind Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy?
Towards a drastic limitation of the right to strike in Israel
OPCW accuses Syria of using chemical weapons in 2018
Regime change in Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan to ban Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Pakistani-Russian reconciliation
Bhutan-China talks
Drug development in Myanmar
NATO engages South Korea against Russia
China’s PLA upgrades its fighter jets
“Lunar New Year” or “Chinese New Year”?
Australian Day protest
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses Australians
