Sport is finally seen from the perspective of athletes in the country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his government was encouraging young people to pursue a career in sport and that the ministry’s budget had been increased almost three times since 2014.

There was no shortage of passion and talent for sports among young people in India, but it was the unavailability of government resources and support that created hurdles in the past, he said and pointed out that these issues are now resolved.

In the Amrit Kaal of independence, the country is forging new definitions and creating a new order, PM says, noting sport is finally seen from the perspective of athletes and not government .

Our government is keen that no youngster is left behind due to a lack of money, the PM said, adding that the Center is now supporting the top performing players by providing them with up to 5 lakh per year.

Mr Modi was virtually addressing the ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ sporting event hosted by Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Nothing is impossible for the youth of India and every goal becomes easier when the strength of their abilities is realized and they are given adequate encouragement, the Prime Minister said.

He said young people today do not want to be confined to one area because of their versatile and multidimensional abilities.

“We encourage young people to pursue a career in sport. Initiatives such as TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) benefit young people to prepare for major sporting events. The country’s sport budget has nearly tripled since 2014,” a- he declared.

He said the Ministry of Sports was allocated a budget of 2,500 crores this year compared to 800-850 crores before 2014.

He said more than 1,000 crore has been allocated for the Khelo India campaign alone which will be spent on the development of sports facilities and resources in the country.

Noting that the land of Rajasthan is known for the passion and vigor of its young people, the Prime Minister said history is proof that they have turned battlefields into sporting arenas with their gallantry.

Youths of Rajasthan are always ahead of others when it comes to nation’s security, Modi said crediting Rajasthan’s sports tradition for shaping the mental and physical capabilities of youths .

He said the amount awarded for major sports awards has also increased threefold and sports infrastructure has been strengthened in districts across the country.

He stressed the need to maintain physical fitness not only in sports but also in daily life and joked, If you stay in shape, only then will you be super hit”.

Mr. Modi also pointed out that a large number of people get jobs through MSMEs who manufacture sporting goods.

Sport is not just a genre, but an industry, he said.

He highlighted the country’s efforts during the Tokyo Olympics and the Commonwealth Games and said the results were visible to everyone.

When efforts are made wholeheartedly, results are assured, he said.

The country’s next gold and silver medalists will come out among you. If you are determined, you will increase the glory of the tricolor even at the Olympics. Wherever you go, you will bring laurels to the country, Prime Minister Modi has said.

The event, which this year focused on Kabaddi, kicked off on January 12 on National Youth Day.

It saw the participation of over 6,400 youths and sportsmen from over 450 panchayats, municipalities and wards from all eight regions of Jaipur Rural Constituency Legislative Assembly.