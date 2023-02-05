Politics
The 6 weirdest moments from Boris Johnson’s interview with Nadine Dorries
What is a prime time TV interview with friends?
A cringe-worthy watch apparently, when it comes to former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries sitting with her friend and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on her new Talk TV show Friday night with Nadine.
After serving in Johnson’s government and being a strong supporter of him during that time, it’s no surprise that Dorries praised Johnson’s handling of the pandemic and defended his behavior when ‘Partygate’ was mentioned. .
It certainly wasn’t your typical political interview, as Johnson was left uncooked due to a lack of grilling on behalf of Dorries. Things got more surreal when her love for the Pink Panther movies and his hobby of painting cows became hot topics.
Here are the six weirdest moments from Johnson’s interview with Dorries.
Those who believe he covered up ‘Partygate’ are ‘crazy’
Of course, the infamous “Partygate” scandal was mentioned, in which Johnson was fined for a birthday party held in Downing Street against its own Covid rules.
The ex-Prime Minister is currently being investigated by the All Party Privileges Committee to determine whether he misled the House of Commons in his remarks on Partygate.
But Johnson remained adamant in his stance on the matter.
“I hope it’s obvious to everyone, that anyone who thinks I was knowingly going to parties that broke lockdown rules in No10 and then knowingly covering up illicit parties that other people were going to is strictly for the birds,” he said.
“And if someone thinks like that, he’s crazy.”
Brexit ‘saved lives’ by speeding up deployment of Covid vaccine
Johnson believes Brexit has ‘saved lives’ and has claimed it has accelerated the process of rolling out the Covid vaccine – a claim which has been disputed.
“It’s literally true that Brexit has helped save lives. And people get a little bulging when you say that, but it’s true that I’m proud of it. I’m proud of all the work that these people did,” he said.
However Complete Factthe UK’s independent fact-checking body, proved that this was not the case and underlined this in its verdict: “This is not correct. Under EU law, the UK was allowed to act independently to approve the vaccine in an emergency.”
He also pointed to when MHRA boss Dr June Raine was directly asked in 2020 whether Brexit had accelerated the rollout of the vaccine, to which she replied: “We were able to authorize the supply of the vaccine using the provisions of European law which exist until 1 January. “
Still believes the Tories can ‘certainly’ win the next election
Despite the poor results of the polls and the three different party leaders over the past year, Johnson still believes his party can win the next election due in January 2025.
“Let me be very clear. The fact is that the Conservative Party can definitely win the next election – yes, absolutely,” he said.
“We have almost two years left before there is an election.”
Johnson ‘wouldn’t mind’ being stuck in an elevator with political rivals
When Dorries asked Johnson who he’d rather be stuck in a lift with, either Labor leader Keir Starmer or Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, the ex-Prime Minister gave a rather diplomatic response.
“Oh my brother,” he began. “Well, actually, it’s you know, it’s like all of those things, and I’m sure viewers would understand that. The two individuals are actually a lot nicer and more fun than you might imagine. otherwise.”
“The kind of hostility you see between politicians on screen isn’t often reflected in real life.”
Returning to the elevator scenario, he added, “I think, as long as it’s not like 50 floors, I wouldn’t mind either.”
He almost “passed out” from laughing at the Pink Panther movies
Another random fact we learned about Johnson – he’s a fan of the Pink Panther films and watches them with his children.
“I find the Pink Panther movies…I laugh so much I almost passed out,” he shared.
Johnson paints cows in his spare time
Now that Johnson is no longer in Number 10 and has more free time, the backbencher has revealed how he learned to paint cows.
“Right now I have a project, which is to master the shape of the cow. Cows are actually much harder to draw than you might think,” he explained.
“How many toes in the front does a cow have? It’s two, and they have a little thing on the heel.
“And what do you call this song [pointing to his upper back] of the cow? I think it’s called the tourniquet.
“What do you call the back of the cow’s knee? The hock… They bring back a lot of studies. So I’m filling a book now with cow.
He added: “Pictures of parts of cows, and lots of whole cows and my goal is to master the cow. I’m getting there. Next stop, the horse after that.”
Pretty surreal stuff.
