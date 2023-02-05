Migrant workers left without jobs and stable income due to Xi’s Zero Covid policy: report









beijing [China]Feb 5 (ANI): China lifted the ‘Zero Covid’ policy hoping it would bring relief to its citizens, but it hasn’t gone over well with migrant workers as they have to look for new jobs after being hit by the coronavirus outbreaks. strict regulations, Voice Against Autocracy reported.

The Zero-Covid policy has hampered the Chinese economy and affected migrant workers, who depended on daily wages. During the week of the Lantern Festival, workers were often seen returning home, leaving factories short-handed, the report said, adding that after the “golden week” workers return to their jobs. job, but this time they only came back early to look for a job.

Covid has made things different this year with workers returning to seek employment earlier than expected and still unable to secure a stable income, Voice Against Autocracy reported.

Following the Foxconn disaster last year, which was attributed to alleged unfair treatment of workers, confusion over wages and bonuses, unpaid Covid-19 quarantine protocols and unsanitary living conditions, the situation migrant workers has only gotten worse.

The situation in almost all parts of China, including Shenzhen, Qiannan and Guangzhou, is the same, with these manufacturing giants providing jobs for millions of migrant workers, the report adds.

Furthermore, according to Voice against Autocracy, if the given situation prevails for a longer period of time, it is highly likely that China’s title as “global manufacturing hub” will be snatched away and larger countries like the United States United and Europe look away. to other options like Vietnam and India.

Meanwhile, in Global Strat View, Hong Kong-based economist Zhiwei Zhang highlighted the negative impact of Covid infections and the Xi Jinping government’s reliance on the demographics of the Chinese economy. “Going forward, demographics will be a headwind. Economic growth will have to depend more on productivity growth, which is driven by government policies,” he said.

In 2022, China’s GDP grew by only 3%, the worst since the Mao era. Similar economic situations were seen during the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, Global Strat View reported.

Instead, it is expected to be downwind for a long time, thanks to the severe blows expected as fallout from runaway Covid infections and the demographic crisis.

At the same time, he was hit with a new problem: a shrinking workforce due to a declining population. These factors are likely to have a serious impact on all major sectors of the Chinese economy, such as manufacturing, agriculture and services, Global Strat View reported.

The “Zero Covid” policy was abruptly revoked a few weeks ago, causing confusion and disruption in society, Global Strat View reported, adding that it has caused an increase in Covid cases, making people sick, slowing naturally commercial activities.

Renaud Anjoran, chief financial officer of Hong Kong-based supply chain management firm Sofeast Limited, said production was slow because more than 40% of the workforce, including senior government officials, was down with Covid.

“The situation is so volatile. Chinese production is going to be affected for a while,” he said. (ANI)

