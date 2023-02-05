Prime Minister Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday





Western architecture meets east in this Bengalurus Cubbon Park library (express photo by Jithendra M)

At the heart of Bengalurus’ beloved Cubbon Park sits an iconic building that is an outstanding example of colonial-era architecture as well as the capital of Karnataka’s flagship reference library. The Central State Library, housed in the Seshadri Iyer Memorial Hall, has existed since the building began to be used as a library 108 years ago. The origin of the building, however, can be traced back to Sir Seshadri Iyer, who had served for eighteen years as dewan of the princely state of Mysore.

As the mastermind of Bengaluru's early development as a recognizable city today as well as the Shivanasamudra hydroelectric project, Iyer was respected by both the British and the locals. According to library records, the main instigator of the building was Viceroy Lord Curzon, who wrote to resident Donald Robertson to have a memorial hall built for Sheshadri Iyers. A sum of more than one lakh was raised from the public to fund the construction. The building, completed in 1908, remains in excellent condition for its age. A statue of Iyer unveiled there in 1913 by Curzons' successor, Lord Hardinge, remains there to this day. According to Meera Iyer, head of the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the granite pillars and other decorative elements represent the architecture of Karnataka, while its Greco-Roman elements such as the decorative Tuscan columns and Corinthians feature colonial architecture.

