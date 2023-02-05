Opinion: Is anti-aging really the trillion dollar business we think it is?

Is anti-aging really the big business it claims to be, not just worth billions now, but trillions in the future?John Kealey/The Globe and Mail

Gus Carlson is a US-based columnist for The Globe and Mail.

It’s one of the most cliched nods to mortality in our aging-obsessed culture: telling people you’re 39 when you’re 40 or older.

But if you believe in miracles and have $2 million to spare, Bryan Johnson says he can make that little lie a reality. In fact, the tech CEO became a media darling last week when he claimed his rigorous program has already taken more than five years off his 45-year-old chronological age.

For decades, entrepreneurs like Mr Johnson have tried to turn the age-old search for the fountain of youth into profit.

Programs promising to save mortals more time have become a multi-billion dollar segment of the economy of fitness programs, diets, anti-aging elixirs, herbal teas and, of course, surgery. plastic. A facelift by a decent New York doctor can cost US$100,000 or more, not including the post-op stay at an undisclosed five-star resort, so people won’t know you did the job.

But is anti-aging really the big business it claims to be, not just worth billions now, but trillions in the future? The costs are prohibitive, the results still uncertain, and the process is complicated and tortuous.

Mr Johnson, who sold his company Braintree Payment Solutions for US$800 million 10 years ago, says his process will not just save time, it will turn back time. He estimates that he has already slowed down his aging by 24%.

Its formula, dubbed Project Blueprint, includes a fanatical regimen of diet, exercise, sleep, supplements, injections, and invasive and often painful monitoring of various bodily functions by around 30 doctors.

How fanatical? Mr Johnson told Bloomberg he wakes up at 5 a.m. every day, eats exactly 1,977 calories of exclusively vegan foods a day, regularly takes a host of supplements, does high-intensity workouts an hour three times a week and wears blue-blocking glasses. light for two hours before going to bed to promote restful sleep.

His monitoring routine is comprehensive, doctors say more than 33,000 images of his intestines have been taken. The result, he says, is that his body’s systems, including cardio and cognitive, are functioning at the level of a much younger man.

Science fiction? Of course, it may remind you of the old blurred area episode in which an older man is injected with a serum intended to make him look younger and more attractive to his much younger wife. The serum works too well, the man becoming a baby again.

But Mr Johnson is not alone in his quest for modern-day Ponce de Leon. PayPal founder PYPL-Q Peter Thiel, Amazons AMZN-Q Jeff Bezos and Google parent company Alphabet GOOGL-Q have all invested in companies tackling age-related diseases, cellular rejuvenation and aging. increase in life expectancy.

Then there’s cryogenics, where the promise is not to buy time but to stop it until the secrets of human eternity are uncovered. It’s not cheap $200,000 for your body to be stored in liquid nitrogen, or $80,000 for your brain only.

It has been more than 50 years since California psychology professor James Hiram Bedford became the first person to be deanimated, dying at 73 and laying down US$100,000 to have his body frozen.

There are now about 500 bodies and brains at three commercial cryogenic facilities Alcor Life Extension in Arizona, the Cryonics Institute in Michigan, and KrioRus near Moscow. Another 3,000 people signed up for deanimation.

Does it work? It depends on your definition of success. For 27 years, Dr. Bedford’s remains were repeatedly moved from one facility to another as various cryogenic companies closed their doors. At one point, his family placed their container in a self-storage unit for five years, topping up the nitrogen themselves.

About 30 years ago, when he was transferred to a new ship, dog handlers discovered that the skin on his neck was inflamed, his nose had collapsed and his chest was cracked. Otherwise, like new.

Of course, mainstream science is more than skeptical of such life extension programs, and there are myriad ethical issues. Whether you believe in evolution, an all-powerful universal force, or some third thing we don’t know, nature has proven that every life form has a beginning, middle, and end in its earthly existence.

Kudos to Mr. Johnson if his formula works, but if hanging out for eternity has to involve what he puts himself through every day, I’ll pass. Being deprived of a cheeseburger once in a while and having my insides photographed thousands of times is not my outlook on life.