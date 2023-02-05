Politics
Violent end to spy balloon flight crushes chances of US-China reset
The F-22 Raptor fighter that flew from Virginia to South Carolina on Saturday and shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon with a missile strike has dramatically upended the latest crisis in US-China relations.
But hopes of an eventual stabilization of the rocky relationship had already been dashed after the balloon, which Beijing said was a wayward civilian unmanned airship collecting weather data, flew over North America the week the Secretary of State US State Antony Blinken was about to travel to China to meet with President Xi Jinping.
Blinken called off his visit on Friday, saying the balloon, which pierced America in its flight across the country, violated American sovereignty. In a rare apology, Beijing expressed regret and said the weather balloon had veered off course due to high winds. The United States dismissed the explanation, saying it was clearly a spy balloon.
As US Navy ships sailed to the coast off South Carolina to retrieve debris for analysis, Beijing said the use of force was an overreaction and a serious breach of convention. international.
Bonnie Glaser, China expert at the German Marshall Fund, said the Biden administration concluded that China had committed a hostile act and the impact on the relationship should not be underestimated.
The window of opportunity to put China-US relations back on a path of stable development, which Biden and Xi agreed to in Bali, could be missed, she said, referring to the leaders’ meeting held at the G20 in November.
A person familiar with the thinking of US administrations said China has completely undermined efforts to establish a floor in the relationship.
When China so blatantly and viscerally undermines it for the American people…it really undermines what Blinken intended to do, the person said. While the United States is committed to trying to calm relations and advance common global interests, it would take two to dance for it, the person said. Our objective remains the same… but we must see the sincerity.
Evan Medeiros, a former top White House adviser on Asia, said the two countries were now in jumping territory, meaning it was unclear how things would play out, but a lot would depend. Beijing’s next steps.
They’ve been contrite because they’re so obviously at fault, but if they now play the outrage card, we’ll be entering very controversial territory, Medeiros said.
One question that could suggest how China will react is whether Xi approved the mission or was unaware of it. In 2011, the United States claimed that then Chinese President Hu Jintao was unaware that the PLA had tested a stealth fighter hours before meeting with US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.
The person familiar with the administrations’ thinking said the United States did not know if Xi knew about the mission.
Some experts believe the regret that came from China on Friday suggested Xi was caught off guard. According to one theory, the Chinese president is unlikely to approve such a mission at present, as he is on a charm offensive to bring business back to China and needs to build better relations with Washington.
Dennis Wilder, a former top CIA China analyst, said the incident could lead to greater tension, especially if Washington confronts Beijing with ironclad evidence. There is a danger of more aggressive Chinese surveillance of US reconnaissance flights that fly daily over the East and South China Seas, increasing the chances of accidental collisions.
Blinken said flying the ball over the United States detracted from the substantive discussions we were prepared to have during his visit.
But Chinese officials were already skeptical of the United States’ willingness to take action, especially after Washington recently agreed to more tech controls targeting China and struck a basic sharing deal with Manila.
The balloon episode also comes as Chinese officials prepare for a possible visit to Taiwan by United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican lawmaker. The PLA launched its biggest-ever exercises around the island in August after President Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
If McCarthy goes to Taiwan, it will start all over again, a former Chinese diplomat has said.
In Washington, Biden came under pressure from Republicans to knock the ball down before it even reached the Atlantic. The United States did not say whether the balloon transmitted information to China in real time during the flight or whether the PLA should have retrieved the balloon to access the intelligence it collected.
Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, said the situation had been inflamed by members of Congress. The ball issue has been pushed by hawkish congressmen to prevent Biden from gradually improving relations with China, Wu said.
Wu argued that the United States would have taken action much sooner if it was truly a spy device. US officials said the balloon was not shot down over land to avoid potential ground casualties and said they gleaned intelligence as it flew over the United States.
Medeiros said that while China had been relatively measured in its response, much would hinge on whether Xi was being pressured as Chinese citizens watched video of the incident.
Maybe Xi Jinping will change his tune and feel the pressure to respond confidently… Then we went to the races, he added.
