A Tory civil war over Brexit and small boats looms, with Boris Johnson likely to flounder

When Tory MPs gathered for the centenary celebration of the 1922 Committee’s black tie on Thursday evening, it was perhaps the first such gathering in 18 months when the plot to impeach their leader was not to the agenda.

MPs described a cheerful atmosphere with no one talking about politics.

The closest politicians to a discussion of the strikes gripping the nation were Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, who was stung by her 10,000 Rolex watch, which has been criticized for having raised while urging teachers to be realistic with their salary demands during interviews.

Normally when you all gather in a room, someone goes, we have to get rid of such and such, said one MP. I haven’t heard of any of this.

But while conversation about a menu that included edible sand in one of the entrees stayed away from substantive topics and drinks flowed late into the night, a quick look around the room suggested a party always divided into factions.

The Rishi gang arrived all together, according to a former cabinet minister, while the Boris gang were in another corner.

It’s a split that could deepen in the weeks and months to come as Boris Johnson weighs heavily on Rishi Sunaks’ next plan to take his party’s right on Brexit, try to meet their expectations on the small boats and stick to its economic discipline iron in the budget.

And if all that wasn’t enough, doomsday is fast approaching for the Prime Minister in the form of local elections in May.

While its first 100 days were a success in terms of stabilizing the party and the economy, MPs are now looking for vision and a concerted effort to overturn stubbornly poor opinion polls.

A former Tory minister has suggested Mr Sunak’s attempted January reset was only partially successful and the month was largely wasted due to strikes, the Nadhim Zahawi tax scandal and allegations of bullying by Dominic Raab: not so much dry January, as goodbye January.

Meanwhile, allies expect Mr Johnson to intervene on the Northern Ireland Protocol as Mr Sunak prepares a deal with the EU likely to be rejected by Tory Brexiteers at the European Research Group (ERG).

The former Prime Minister has previously joined backbench MPs in calling on the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to facilitate the deportation of asylum seekers from the Channel as the right pushes for a tougher approach in upcoming small boat laws.

The Brexit Protocol in particular should be a thunderbolt for the Conservative Party, the former Cabinet minister said.

The feeling right now is [that] Rishi will just concede. It will be like Checkers, there could be government resignations, they said.

The ensuing row could return Mr Johnson to the heart of Westminster politics as he agreed to the existing protocol before drawing up hard-line plans to unilaterally reject it if the EU fails to meet UK demands .

Boris is very, very concerned about this, I know for a fact he will delve into it, the former cabinet minister said.

A source from ERG said Mr Johnson was not in official contact with the group, but said of the protocol: I think Boris is sincere in wanting to settle it.

It was in a weak position in 2019 when it was agreed and then had internal opposition to the Internal Market Bill and then to the (unilateral) Protocol Bill.

I guess he felt he had time to sort it out, so he didn’t. I’ve heard him in meetings say he wants this fixed.

By then his hands had been tied by those who were trying to get him to leave, so there was a paralysis about that and other things.

Just as Mr Sunak takes the law on Brexit, he is likely to find favor with them when he introduces laws later this month to crack down on Channel crossings by attempting to legalize the deportation of all those arriving by small boat.

But while there is unlikely to be a significant rebellion, the conservative right is expected to drop a marker calling on its party to pledge to leave the ECHR in the next election manifesto, if laws like Rwanda’s expulsion plan s prove ineffective and are frustrated in national and European courts.

Mr Johnson has already backed controversial calls to leave the ECHR this year. Senior Tories believe Home Secretary Suella Braverman is currently working on a compromise that will see waivers from the convention.

This is denied by government sources although they acknowledge that the application of the ECHR in UK asylum policy is being discussed as part of the talks on the bill.

However, even ministers admit the Government cannot stop all crossings and instead insist that a reduction in the number of people crossing the Channel would be enough for Mr Sunak to say he had held the fifth of his New Year promises to voters to pass new laws to stop small boats.

When asked if the Tories would be punished if they failed to stop level crossings in the next election, one minister said of the promised legislation: Not if you look at what he promised.

Another Tory insider insisted that as well as improving the economy and the NHS, the start of action on small boats could be enough to differentiate the party from Labour.

If they’re dealing with small boats it’s a huge dividing line because its unlikely Labor will have something to say about it that will be comparable, they said.

But they recognized that the path to victory is narrow at best: they must get a ship the size of the never given through the Panama Canal, that’s the gap.

Others on the right, however, are calling for an even tougher approach, with the former Cabinet minister saying Mr Sunak over-promised on the laws.

It’s not going to stop the boats, and if I look at his priorities, I think he says stop the boats.

During the campaign for the 2024 legislative elections, well, there are still migrant boats arriving, and the public will say: I thought you were going to stop the boats?

Sir John Hayes, chairman of the Tory Common Sense Group, urged Mr Sunak to be as tough as possible and argued a battle with the courts and the establishment would play well for the party and help fill the void that has left some MPs questioning the lack of vision in Number 10.

Protecting our borders is an iconic issue for voters who chose in the referendum to take back control, said Sir John I .

It can be a guiding and defining policy for the government, not only because it solves such an obvious and visceral problem, but also what it says about the nation and the conservatives’ commitment to the concept of sovereignty.

I think it’s a fight that needs to be fought and if it attracts criticism from the liberal bourgeoisie, so much the better.

The pressure could mount further on Mr Sunak, who is being urged to use the next 100 days to show he has a vision or risks increasing calls for a Johnson return.

A hundred days later and polls indicate the majority of Boris’ 80 seats has shrunk to just 80 Tory MPs remaining after the 2024 election, says a senior Tory MP who wants a hard line on small boats and cuts of taxes. Rishi must change the government, it can and must be done.

Mr Johnson could help and ultimately replace Mr Sunak, they argued: Boris’ first term as Prime Minister was not perfect, but he is a leader and a vote winner.

Why wouldn’t the Conservative Party want to use this asset under Rishi and after?

A Tory insider said the threat from former prime ministers Mr Johnson and Liz Truss, which is planning a comeback article this weekend, was currently marginal but could grow, enough to slow things down for the government .

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: Boris Johnson fully supports the Government.

Mr Sunak this week dismissed criticism of a lack of vision, insisting that his five commitments are the things that matter most to the country.

And his allies believe the improving economy could help the prime minister stave off his critics.

Today’s suggestions from the Bank of England that the recession is short and shallow and that inflation should fall rapidly could be a turning point, a minister has said.

But a veteran MP, who supports Mr Sunak, warns: Rishi’s big danger zone is the local elections. If the Conservatives lose heavily but it’s not as bad as expected, he’ll be fine.

But if it’s a beating, that’s when the Red Wallers will say we need Boris because the writing is on the wall to make their seats go away.