‘A celebration of sporting talent’: PM Modi interacts with Mahakhel participants in Jaipur





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed participants in Jaipur Mahakhel via video conference. The event in the city of Jaipur in Rajasthan was hosted by BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore. The Mahakhel began on January 12, National Youth Day, with the participation of more than 6,400 young people and sportsmen from various parts of the constituency. “This growing participation of girls sends a positive message” Addressing participants on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of sports among young people and said such efforts increase curiosity towards sports. He said the Jaipur Mahakhel is a celebration of Rajasthan’s sporting talent. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the participants on the day of the closing ceremony of the Jaipur Mahakhel. PM Modi also touched on the increase in the sports budget for the year 2023-24. Prime Minister Modi said the country’s sports budget had increased threefold compared to 2014. “The series of sports events and sports mahakumbh, which has started in the country, is a reflection of a major change. The land of Rajasthan is known for the enthusiasm and ability of its youth,” said the Prime Minister Modi. “History testifies that the children of this brave land turn the battlefield into a playground with their bravery. That is why, from yesterday to today, whenever the question of the security of the nation pose, the youth of Rajasthan is trailing no one,” he said. added. “Now the sport in the country has not been seen through the glasses of the government. Increase in the sports budget this time in the budget, it was 2500 crore. But see from the player’s point of view, nothing is impossible for the young generation of young India. Compared “In 2014, the budget of the country’s sports department increased threefold. More than 125 women’s teams participated in this event. This growing participation of girls sends a positive message,” Prime Minister Modi said. #BREAKING | PM Modi interacts with #Mahakhel participants by contacting Jaipur Mahakhel. Log in to watch here – https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/qqLRJc9Axe Republic (@republic) February 5, 2023 Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also spoke at the event, thanking the Prime Minister for bringing about the golden age of sport and athletes during his tenure. “Seeing this Mahakhel today, I can say that your tenure marked the golden age of sport and athletes. The sportsmen of my time witnessed the fate of sport under previous governments. We now see the facilities and honor accorded to sportsmen,” said BJP MP Rajyavardhan. Rathore told PM Modi via video link. Image: ANI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/a-celebration-of-sporting-talent-pm-modi-interacts-with-mahakhel-participants-in-jaipur-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos