PM Modi to inaugurate India’s largest chopper manufacturing unit in Karnataka | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s largest helicopter manufacturing plant at Tumakuru in Karnataka on Monday, in what is seen as a shot in the arm of Aatmanirbharta in the defense manufacturing sector, it said on Saturday. the Ministry of Defence. The 615-acre Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Helicopter Factory will initially produce the Light Utility Helicopters (LUH), followed by the Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and later the Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRH). Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the facility in 2016. HAL plans to produce over 1,000 helicopters in the 3 to 15 ton range, with a total business of over 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years. In addition to generating direct and indirect jobs, the Tumakuru facility will boost the development of surrounding areas through its CSR activities with large-scale community programs for which the company will spend substantial sums, the ministry said in a statement. communicated. Read also: Budget 2023: MEA allocated 18,050 crore, up 4.6% from last year’s tally The facility is designed with the aim of becoming a one-stop solution for all helicopter needs in the country, he said. The first factory-produced LUH has been flight tested and is ready for unveiling. Initially, the factory will produce about 30 helicopters each year and the number could be increased to 60 and then 90 gradually, the ministry added. The HAL complex in Bangalore was overworked and lacked manufacturing space. India has made its mark in manufacturing a variety of helicopters; and since the needs of the tri-services and the paramilitaries are enormous, it was necessary to set up a larger facility, said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retired), director general of the Center for Air Power Studies . LUH will replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopter fleets of the Indian Army and Air Force (IAF). HAL expects the Army and IAF to place combined orders for at least 187 light helicopters in the coming years (126 for the Army and 61 for the IAF). Currently, Cheetah and Chetak helicopters are an essential lifeline for troops in high altitude areas, including the Siachen Glacier. HAL produced under license 625 Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. It no longer builds them but takes care of their maintenance and repair. The factory will be expanded to produce other helicopters such as LCH and IMRH. It will also be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul of the LCH, LUH, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH. Potential civilian LUH exports will also be satisfied from this plant, the ministry said. Also read: India, UAE and France establish trilateral cooperation initiative HAL has already won a contract for 15 limited series LCH helicopters, 10 for the IAF and 5 for the army. The state-run aircraft maker expects follow-on orders as the Army and IAF have an expected combined requirement of 160 LCHs. LCH has 45% native content by value, which will gradually increase to over 55% for the mass production version, officials said. The IMRH, which will also be manufactured at the Tumakuru plant, is expected to compete with Russian Mi-17 helicopters in Indian and overseas markets. HAL says the platform could have a huge market since nearly 40 air forces around the world operate Mi-17 type helicopters. The Mi-17 is the mainstay of the Indian Air Force’s transport fleet. India has imposed a tiered import ban on 411 different weapons and systems, including different types of helicopters, over the three years to bolster the self-reliance of the defense sector. These are expected to be indigenized in phases over the next five to six years.

