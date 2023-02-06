Mere admission of Imran’s blunder is not enough: Maryam





PML-N First Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called for the expulsion of PTI leader Imran Khan from politics, saying former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, had admitted that the establishment had made a mistake in supporting the previous PTI-led government.

“Bajwa sahab after his retirement admitted that he made a blunder like Imran Khan. This is the biggest blunder in the 75-year history of the country. This blunder has wreaked havoc across the country,” said she said during a speech to a workers’ convention in Multan on Sunday.

“Now the mere admission of this blunder is enough. Now we must remove this stain from the forehead of the nation. This fitna [mischief] should be expelled from politics.

The ruling party leader said the ‘cabal of five’ fed the former prime minister but ‘the same snake they fed was now biting them’.

She was apparently referring to former Prime Minister Imran’s allegations that then army chief General Bajwa colluded with his rivals to overthrow his government in April last year and also blamed the former military leader for the current economic and political crises.

Maryam also mocked former spy chief Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz Hameed, saying Imran is unable to agree on how to do politics without the former’s backing. .

His statement comes a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made allegations that former army chief General (Retired) Bajwa and former DG ISI General (in retirement) Faiz “facilitated” PTI chief Imran Khan until their last day of service.

Read more: Qamar and Faiz ‘facilitated’ Imran until their dying day

“This fact is as clear as day,” the minister said on a private channel broadcast, referring to senior military leaders’ support for the PTI chief.

Earlier, Maryam also claimed that her party’s government began on November 28 – the day General Qamar retired.

Moreover, the former army chief had acknowledged the army’s interference in the country’s politics “for 70 years” in his farewell speech.

‘Jaib Bharo Tehreek’

Speaking about the arrests of PTI leaders, Maryam mocked them saying, “Let’s collect donations to send them a truckload of tissue paper”.

Maryam compared the arrests of opposition leaders during the tenure of the Imran-led government with the detention of PTI leaders.

“I am proud of Nawaz Sharif when I see them crying. We faced the arrests with bravery and courage, but look at them, they are shedding tears,” she remarked.

Responding to PTI leader Imran Khan’s Jail Bharo Tehreek (fill the prisons movement), Maryam said the former prime minister led a Jaib Bharo Tehreek (fill the pocket movement) when he was in power.

She asked the PTI leaders to have their bail canceled if they wanted to go to jail.

Maryam also blamed the previous PTI-led government for soaring inflation, saying the government’s “hands are tied” because of the “flawed” IMF deal.

She assured supporters, however, that the PML-N-led government will not just blame its predecessors for the current crisis, but will take steps to pull the country out of it.

Sana will “treat” Imran in prison

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan should start his prison-filling movement soon, so he can “deal with” him in jail.

The PML-N stalwart said: “They [PTI leaders] will be kept where we have been kept…we will not be harsh like you and provide all the facilities, but, we will not provide that one thing without which you cannot live”.

Also read: Government dares Imran to follow example

He said there was propaganda going on to suggest that the PML-N might be afraid of the elections. “The PML-N is not afraid of elections…we will contest the elections and form the government in Punjab after we win them,” he added.

The interior minister said Nawaz Sharif had made the country a nuclear power and that Pakistan would become an Asian tiger under his rule. Nawaz Sharif, he added, made six nuclear explosions for the good of the country against five for India, adding that the world does not accept a Muslim country becoming a nuclear power.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan only exists today because it became a nuclear power. He said the economy was growing in the 1990s. “India would have attacked us if it weren’t a nuclear power in the midst of an economic crisis.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2399530/mere-admission-of-imran-blunder-is-not-enough-maryam-tells-bajwa

