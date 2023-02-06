Double game of Imran Khan | the new yorker





Thirty years ago, Imran Khan led the Pakistani national team to victory at the Cricket World Cup, cementing his place as one of the sport’s greatest athletes and a hero in his country. . He retired at the age of thirty-nine. Four years later, in 1996, he founded a political party called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and he started to speak out more on political and cultural issues. In 2013, his party began to gain significant power, largely due to the popularity of Khans. Then, in 2018, in an election flawed in the polls, and with the support of the Pakistani military, which de facto controls the country, Khan was elected or selected, as his opponents say, Prime Minister .

It was the culmination of a remarkable but ironic rise: Khan had been an outspoken opponent of America’s war on terror, and Pakistan’s two-sided role in its fight, while accepting aid of the Pakistani army, Partner of the Americas in this war. (The Pakistani military also helped bring the Taliban to power in Afghanistan in the 1990s and has nurtured it to varying degrees since.) Khan leads a party that is increasingly socially conservative, but he is internationally famous for what some have called his playboy lifestyle: multiple marriages, claims of children out of wedlock. (The term playboy lifestyle itself is euphemistic, given Khan’s long history of misogynistic remarks, such as the accusation of sexual assault on what women wear.) Khan also always made comments largely sympathetic to the Taliban. (In 2012, for a profile in the New Yorker, Khan told Steve Coll, I never thought the Taliban were a threat to Pakistan; by that time, various factions of the Taliban and their allies had murdered more than forty thousand Pakistanis.)

Khan’s tenure as prime minister was marked by instability. During his first year in power, Pakistan’s economy collapsed and attacks on journalists and civil society organizations increased. At the end of 2021, he had fallen out with the army, threatened by his refusal to give power to his favorite leaders and by his independent power base. Last year, a coalition of parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N.) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which are led by Pakistan’s two major political dynasties, the Sharifs and the Bhuttos, banded together to hold a no-confidence vote, which removed Khan from office. Khan began to publicly criticize the military and held angry, demagogic rallies at which he vowed to return to power. In November, someone shot Khan in the leg. He blamed his political opponents, including the military without evidence, and pushed for new elections, due to be held this fall. It remains unclear whether Khan’s latest anti-military stance, stunning in its outspokenness, reflects a new understanding of the unhealthy role the institution has played in Pakistani politics, or whether Khan is simply angry that the military has ceased to tip the scales in his favour.

Khan and I spoke via Zoom recently. (Last week, after our conversation, a bomb attack in Peshawar killed dozens of Pakistanis; the Pakistani Taliban offshoot of the Afghan Taliban, which has caused much of the violence and destruction in Pakistan over the past fifteen years, has officially denied responsibility, although some of its members have claimed responsibility for the attack.) During the interview, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed what lies behind his criticisms of the Pakistani military, why he has remained silent on the treatment of Muslims in China, why he thinks Pakistan should work with the Taliban, and why he is more evolved than others.

How has your view of Pakistan changed since you entered politics in the mid-1990s?

I entered politics because, from the age of eighteen, I had gone to university in England. I had played professional cricket in England during the summers. I could compare and contrast life in Pakistan with life in England. And what struck me most were two things. One was the welfare state. Second, and most important, was the rule of law, because in Pakistan we had martial law and military rule, which means the military is above the constitution and above the law. Half the time we had these two crooked families, mafia families, running Pakistan.

This is a problem for the whole developing world: we don’t have the ability to catch white-collar criminals because those in power weaken state institutions. Corruption is a symptom of the absence of the rule of law. So I wanted Pakistan to have the rule of law.

I know that the civil leaders quarrel among themselves, as you quarrel now with the Sharifs and the Bhuttos, the families who lead the two largest parties in government. But hasn’t the army always held the real power in Pakistan? And isn’t the fundamental prerequisite for a functioning democratic society to ensure civil supremacy?

Look, we got off to a bad start. Pakistan’s neighbor, six or seven times larger, is India. The state grew in fear, much like in Israel, where there was this feeling that we have hostile neighbors much bigger than us, and therefore we have to protect ourselves. The recourse to security became essential because we feared that our existence was threatened. This is how the army has gained prominence in this country. And when the military first took power, it was actually with public approval. But then what happened is that when the army takes over, it breaks the law of the land and violates the constitution. Even democratic governments considered themselves above the law. If I hadn’t been to England, I wouldn’t have understood what people meant by rule of law.

There must be a balance between a strong military establishment and a democratic government. You cannot have a system where the elected government has the responsibility, but the power rests with the military. It is too idealistic to expect us to suddenly become a Western democracy with absolute civilian supremacy. But we hope to have some sort of balance between the military and the civilians in this country. A huge and immediate change is not possible, because our security apparatus has become deeply rooted over the years.

When you were Prime Minister, how much did you really feel in control? And how much do you think the military was in control? You say you want a balance, but that seems hard to manage in practice.

During my three and a half years in office, I would say that for three of those years, the military and my government have been on the same page. We had a very good working relationship. Whatever my policies, they supported the policies. The military establishment, you must remember, is one man. The head of the army is all-powerful. So the only problem I had with him was, again, the rule of law.

When I came to power in 2018, the National Accountability Bureau had brought corruption charges against [the P.M.L.-N. and the P.P.P.]. I wanted the files to move forward. But the NAB was actually controlled by this one man, the army chief, who did not want to be accountable to these powerful politicians. I found out that my whole rule of law, bringing the powerful under law, failed because the head of the army just didn’t see corruption as a bad thing. [During Khans tenure, Pakistan dipped in Transparency Internationals anti-corruption index; money laundering continued unabated.] And the worst thing that happened was that he engineered the downfall of my government and actually brought both families back to rule us.

