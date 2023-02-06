Has Imran Khan found love again? Aamir Khan’s nephew SPOTTED holding hands with Lekha Washington. Watch the viral video





Actor Imran Khan seems to have found love again. Yes, you read correctly. His recent outing with actress Lekha Washington on Sunday night (February 5). Although it seemed like a regular spotting at first, but Imran caught the eyeballs when he was seen holding Lekha’s hand. the video sparked dating rumours, however, there is no official confirmation on this.

Imran Khan has found love again?

Actor Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan’s nephew, was spotted with actress Lekha Washington on Sunday night. The duo were spotted smiling and walking together, holding hands.

For the outing, Imran was seen wearing a black t-shirt and pants with a brown bag. Lekha, meanwhile, was seen wearing a floral dress with a brown bag. They both seemed happy and radiant in each other’s company.

Look at

Imran was previously married to Avantika Malik. They tied the knot in 2011 after more than eight years and welcomed daughter Imara in 2014. However, last year reports claimed the couple had separated. Apparently, after several attempts to make their marriage work, the duo gave up and decided to go their separate ways. According to reports, Imran did not want to get back together with Avantika and start his married life again. It was also said that Avantika wanted to give her marriage a second chance but things did not fall in the right place.

Earlier, reports also stated that Imran’s alleged affair with Lekha Washington caused a rift in his marriage to Avantika. Apparently, Lekha’s ex-husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close friends.

Avantika Malik also found love?

Earlier this year, photos of Avantika with Sahib Singh Lamba went viral on social media. Imran Khan’s ex-wife, Avantika Malik, took to Instagram to share glimpses of her December discharge with her family and some selfies with a mystery man named Sahib Singh Lamba. According to records, the two began seeing each other after meeting through a mutual friend.

Imran Khan on the labor front

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and later acted in films such as Delly Belly, Kidnap, Break Ke Baad, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Katti Batti among others.

