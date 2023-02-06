Imran Khan has been spotted holding hands with Lekha Washington amid dating rumours. Watch | Bollywood





Imran Khan recently made a rare public appearance in Mumbai. Imran, who is Aamir Khan’s nephew, was spotted holding hands with actor Lekha Washington, sparking dating rumours. Imran and Lekha, who appear mainly in Tamil and Telugu films, had worked together in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013); Vishal Bhardwaj’s director starred Anushka Sharma opposite Imran. Also Read: On Imran Khan-Avantika Divorce Rumors, His Mother Says Only Time Will Determine If A Reconciliation Is Possible

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. Avantika and Imran were married in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara. Rumors of their separation started in 2019, although neither Imran nor Avantika have commented on it. Last year, it was reported that Imran and his ex-wife Avantika had decided to go their separate ways. Now, videos and photos of Imran with Lekha have been shared on fan and paparazzi accounts, leading to relationship rumours. Earlier too it was said that Imran was dating Lekha; however, neither had commented on their alleged relationship.

Although official statements about her relationship with Imran remain scarce, Avantika often takes to Instagram to share posts hinting at her personal life. In 2021, she had shared an article about feeling “stuck” and finding solace in the “darkest nights”. Earlier, in 2020, Avantika reposted a post about marriage and divorce, calling it a truth bomb. In another old post, she wrote that she was “healing”.

In 2019 when the split rumors regarding Imran and Avantika first started, Avantikas mother Vandana denied the reports and told In.com we all read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are a few differences, which will be sorted anyway. During the same year, at a public event, Imran was asked about the divorce rumors, as he said: How can you ask such a question at an event like this?

Imran made his acting debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. Her other films include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and I Hate Love Storys. He made his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018.

A few years ago, Imrans’ friend, actor Akshay Oberoi, confirmed that he had quit acting. My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he quit acting, Akshay said in an interview with the Navbharat Times.

