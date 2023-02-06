Politics
ANDREW PIERCE: A Westminster Farce – with Dom and Boris
ANDREW PIERCE: A Westminster Farce – with Dom and Boris
Lloyd Evans, who co-wrote a slanderous piece about the various sex scandals at The Spectator magazine when Boris Johnson was its editor, titled Who’s The Daddy?, is back with a new production.
Dom – The Play is an often hilarious take on Boris’ tumultuous relationship with his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who was sacked in 2020 after allegations he made against the Prime Minister.
Who’s the dad ? was named Best New Comedy at the 2006 What’s On Stage Awards, but Evans clearly felt less inspired when it came to his second Boris-centric outing.
He hired additional writers at the rate of 50 per gag on The Comedy Crowd online platform.
Their jokes include: “Joe Biden: the only man who can make a speech with his brain and his mouth in different time zones. On Boris’ short-lived successor. “Everyone remembers where they were when Liz Truss was prime minister.”
Or my favourite, a dig at Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer: “If it were more wood, it would be IKEA Starmer.”
It will be a case of “Hard Helmets!” if Cummings and Boris both decide to attend the opening night at The Other Palace theater in Westminster on Tuesday February 21.
Is it forbidden for BoJo in Henley?
News that Boris Johnson is house hunting in Oxfordshire has fueled rumors that he is set to give up his marginal seat of Uxbridge and run again in his former constituency of Henley.
But current Tory MP John Howell, 67, asked if he would stand in the next election, said: ‘That will be a decision I will make at a later date.’
Asked about a Boris return, he replied: “I sincerely hope not.”
Therese Coffey’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has corrected the record for the amount spent on taxis by ministers and civil servants in her department. The figure of 46,668 for 2019 has now been increased to 143,210.25. Did they find a pile of expense receipts in the back of a filing cabinet?
If Kinnock is Marmite, what is Keir?
Lord (Neil) Kinnock, who was Labor leader when John Major unexpectedly won the 1992 general election, told a radio station over the weekend: ‘I was a marmite figure, John Major was a figure marmalade.”
The question is: what kind of breakfast does his Labor heir Keir Starmer serve?
Quote of the week: Lord Hague, the former Tory leader, on the current Labor leader: ‘Keir Starmer’s team are currently interesting because they are seen as close to power, rather than close to power because they are seen as interesting .”
Rachel Reeves, an Oxford graduate, the shadow chancellor, clearly never shone in geography at school. In a speech to the Lefty Fabian Society of north London last month, she mentioned not once but twice the development of the Hornsey wind farm, which she said would be good news for north London.
Only problem? The wind farm is at Hornsea, 200 miles from Hornsey on the Yorkshire coast.
Shadow Foreign Secretary and Labor MP for Tottenham David Lammy issued a typically elliptical statement following the murder of Tire Nichols by five police officers in Memphis last month.
“It is traumatic, exhausting and tragic to watch footage of another black man killed by those whose duty it is to protect,” he wrote. “Police violence against minorities must finally end.”
No mention that the five officers were black, or that in Memphis at least, blacks are the majority, making up 64% of the population.
