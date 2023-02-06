PTI leaders ‘ready to be arrested by court’ on Imran’s appeal





LAHORE: A day after PTI chairman Imran Khan told his workers and supporters to prepare for a Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement, party leaders said they would be the first to stand up return once Mr. Khan had made an appeal.

Meanwhile, the government has taken a tough stance on Mr Khan’s agitation, with PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif launching a fresh salvo against Mr Khan on Sunday, and Home Minister Rana Sanaullah saying that the government was ready to arrest the leader of the PTI once the party began the campaign of arrest by the courts.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, former minister of state Farrukh Habib said workers and party leaders were waiting for Mr Khan’s call to fill the prisons. The party leadership and the workers are not afraid to go to jail when Imran Khan calls. I’ll go to jail first, he said.

He said everyone was aware of the situation in the country over the past two months and that the current government had ruined the country’s economy.

Government ready to arrest PTI leader if new protest is launched, minister says

Mr Habib feared that a deal between governments and the International Monetary Fund would further increase inflation and worsen public suffering.

Meanwhile, addressing PML-N workers at a party congress in Multan on Sunday, Mr Sanaullah criticized the PTI leadership for creating unrest.

In 2014, the PTI organized protest demonstrations and tried to stop the journey of progress and prosperity. Imran Khan is following the policy of agitation in the form of long marches, sealing Islamabad under the guise of a date for elections, he said.

Commenting on the PTIs Jail Bharo movement, the Home Minister hoped that Imran Khan would be placed in the same death cell where I was placed during my arrest.

Dismissing the impression that the PML-N was not ready for the general elections, he said the party would contest and win the elections and form a government in Punjab.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who also addressed the Multan convention, mocked the PTI tribunal’s arrest campaign, saying Mr Khan was leading a Jail movement Bharo for four years during his term as Prime Minister.

During the arrest of senior PTI leaders and its ally Sheikh Rashid, Ms Sharif said they were crying like children. She added: We spent five years in prison smiling, but they started crying after five days in prison.

She also named the PML-N leaders who were imprisoned under Imran Khan’s government, including his father Nawaz Sharif, his uncle Shehbaz Sharif, his cousin Hamza Shehbaz and senior party leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal and others.

No constitution exists

In Jhelum, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told a public party meeting that former military leader Pervez Musharraf, who died on Sunday, had done the right thing by ending the Nawaz Sharif government in 1999.

Noting that the leaders of the PPP and PML-N were making remarks against Mr. Musharraf for dislodging the Constitution, Mr. Chaudhry asked: Is there a Constitution during the current term of government?

I think retired General Musharraf was right to suspend the Constitution because there was no implementation of the Constitution in the presence of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, he said .

Mr Chaudhry said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition was fleeing the election and was busy torturing PTI stalwarts.

He said that the PDM attacked and entered the houses of the PTI leaders to arrest them. You’ll kill me in the night, and I’ll meet you on the front page of the morning, he said.

He said the government had registered 65 cases against PTI leader Imran Khan, but he was still in Pakistan, unlike PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who moved to London in 2019 for health reasons.

Posted in Dawn, February 6, 2023

