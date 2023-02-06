When Imran Khan called Ranbir Kapoor a snake, he said he couldn’t be trusted, fans react





Despite his looks, talent and caliber, Imran Khan quit acting after his last film Katti Batti and turned to directing.

His directorial debut Mission Mars: Keep Walking India was critically acclaimed and he was even applauded by his fans.

We still don’t know the exact reason why he left Bollywood but recently an old clip of him has surfaced on the internet, in which he can be seen talking about an A-Lister and fans are speculating that he might to be the reason why Imran left the cinema.

A clip from the promos for I Hate Luv Storys is going viral on the internet in which he can be seen talking about Ranbir Kapoor and their equation.

Asked about the then ongoing brawl between Ranbir and Imran over the title of Prince of Bollywood, Imran said: In fact, he messaged me half an hour ago with an idea to escalate the whole war between the two of us, his idea was that we start talking badly about each other. He is a snake-man who cannot be trusted.

You can watch the clip here.

Moments after this clip went viral on the internet, fans started speculating that this might be why Imran quit acting in movies because he was outspoken about his opinions and you have to have the thick skin to survive Bollywood.

One fan wrote, Imran always seemed like a laid back guy whose real one. Unfortunately, for genuine people to survive in the industry, you need to be tough and build good relationships, it seems like the only way.

Another user wrote, He was Ranbir’s toughest competition…not surprised by his comments.

BollywBlindsNGossip Reddit

Another user wrote, Looks like Ranbir got the last word.

Some people were also speculating if it was all a joke and some kind of publicity stunt. If that’s true, then oh boy, did they convince everyone the beef was real!

Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were seen as competitors to each other as they were both on the rise in the late 2000s and their fan base was also very similar as the actors chose mature roles and were doing good, but later Imran started delivering a series of flops and eventually decided to quit acting after his 2015 film Katti Batti.

