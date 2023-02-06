Politics
Amber Rudd: Boris Johnson really tried to put me in the back of his car but I refused
Boris Johnson tried to get Amber Rudd into the back of his car after her infamous TV joke that she wouldn’t trust him to drive her home, she has revealed.
Former Home Secretary Ms Rudd said she rejected an invitation to join Mr Johnson in his official chauffeur-driven limo when they left a cabinet meeting.
She said police who witnessed the incident roared with laughter at her rebuff of Mr Johnson, who was then Foreign Secretary.
To add insult to injury, she told him she meant it the first time she made the comment in 2016. In a wide-ranging interview, Ms Rudd, who opposed the release of the EU, also said:
- Top Tories who backed Brexit privately admit after a drink or two that Brexit is a disaster
- It was impossible for her to be an active Tory because Brexit has to be said to be a success
- When she married the late food critic AA Gill, he was broke and the first thing he did was get her to pay his 120 butcher bill.
Ms Rudd sparked an uproar during a televised debate ahead of the EU referendum in June 2016 when she told Mr Johnson he was the life and soul of the party… but that’s not not the man you want to take you home at the end of the night.
She has now revealed she kept her word when they later served together in Theresa Mays’ cabinet.
We had both been to a ministerial meeting and our cars were outside, Ms Rudd told Sir Craig Oliver, director of communications No 10 at David Camerons, in his new podcast series. Desperately seeking wisdom.
He said, Come on, I’ll take you home. I said, No, I’m sorry, I haven’t changed my mind, Boris.
Ms Rudd suggested Mr Johnson’s offer of a ride in his car was a ploy to avenge his TV snub and recalled police protection officers who witnessed the incident yelling to laugh when it turned against him.
Hed obviously told them he was going to say Come on, get in my car, hook it up, she said.
Ms Rudd said she had no regrets searching Mr Johnson during the referendum debate.
She said she planned the humiliating reprimand from the start: I don’t think that’s a surprising thing to say. I heard a strong inhale from the viewers, but it landed for a reason.
Ms Rudd claimed it had now dawned on Tory Brexiteers that leaving the EU was a failure. If you discuss Brexit after having a drink or two, they’ll admit it was a disaster, she said. It was an act of self-harm.
Ms Rudd said she was let down by the Tories: I’m not in politics because I can’t stand up and say Brexit is a success. You have to do this to be a conservative spokesperson, she said.
She also spoke fondly of her ex-husband, the late food writer AA Gill, who died in 2016, saying she married him not realizing he was a penniless recovering alcoholic.
He didn’t have a bean to his name. After we got married, he presented me with his butcher’s bill for 120.
When I first started seeing him, he kept going to meetings. I had no idea what they were, I thought he was working hard. Then I realized it was Alcoholics Anonymous. A smarter person could have figured out what the meetings were at six o’clock at night.
I had never met someone so provocative, interesting and confident even though he had no bank account or driver’s license in his mid-thirties.
She was determined not to be bitter when Gill left her for ex-model Nicola Formby after catching them at Heathrow Airport after returning from a romantic trip.
A friend told me that her mother had been poisonous about her father and the problems it caused him. She told me, don’t let them hate their father.
It was painful. And it was hard to let go of the love I felt for him. But the love I felt for my children was more important.
Ms Rudd added that she was right to step down as Home Secretary in 2018 following the Windrush immigrant deportation scandal because their mistreatment was such a grave sin.
Sir Craig Olivers’ podcast Desperately Seeking Wisdom is available from Monday on Globalplayer and other podcast apps
