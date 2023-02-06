Is Imran Khan in a relationship again? The actor and Lekha Washington spotted holding hands; Watch the video





Last updated: February 05, 2023, 9:47 PM IST

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington spotted together. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington were spotted holding hands at an event in Mumbai. Imran was previously married to Avantika Malik.

Has actor Imran Khan found love again? His recent outing has sparked rumors that he is dating actress Lekha Washington. The actors were spotted out and about on Sunday night. Although it seemed like a regular spotting at first, what caught everyone’s attention was Imran and Lekha holding hands.

For their outing, Imran was seen wearing a black t-shirt and pants. He was seen carrying a brown bag. He sported a cropped hairstyle while his arm tattoo snuck out of his sleeve. On the other hand, Lekha was seen wearing a floral dress with a brown bag.

Imran was previously married to Avantika Malik. They tied the knot in 2011 after dating for more than eight years. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Imara, in 2014. However, last year an ETimes report claimed they had separated.

A few months later, a source told India Today that Avantika has moved on and is dating Sahib Singh Lamba. A mutual friend told the publication that Avantika is really happy and enjoying each other’s company. This is the type that doesn’t believe in living in the past and likes to live in the moment. Avantika and Sahib met through mutual friends and are taking it easy. They are in no rush to put a label on their friendship.

Professionally, Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He went on to star in several movies including Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He was last seen in 2015, Katti Batti. The actor has long since disappeared from the spotlight and reportedly quit acting. My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he quit acting. You see, Imran Khan has left the theater for now,” Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi said in a 2020 interview.

