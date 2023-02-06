Politics
Grant Shapps describes the deleted photo he shared of Boris Johnson as a ‘complete mistake’ | Political news
Grant Shapps has said a photo he tweeted that Boris Johnson had mysteriously been edited out was a “complete mistake”.
Sharp-eyed social media users noticed the image posted to Mr Shapps’ social media account last month – before a rocket launch from Spaceport Cornwall – was not the same as the image original, which included Mr. Johnson.
THE the edited image showed Mr Shapps enjoying a solitary visit to Spaceport.
It has now been removed from Twitter, but the original remains on Flickr account number 10, dated June 9, 2021.
Asked about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s airbrush in a photo celebrating the space launch, Mr Shapps told Sophy Ridge on Sunday: ‘It was a total mistake.
Politics Center: People can ‘come to their own conclusions’ on Truss’ claim – Shapps
“Someone at the time, that was 18 months ago, two years ago, got the picture wrong.
“It was actually someone with a pixel phone that did it, and it was picked and sent, not deliberately.
“I love Boris Johnson and enjoyed working with him. I have no reason to want to do this.”
A source close to the business secretary at the time maintained that he was unaware that anyone had edited the photo.
“Obviously he wouldn’t approve of anyone rewriting history by removing the former prime minister from a photo,” they said.
Elsewhere in the interview with Sophy Ridge, Mr Shapps said people can “draw their own conclusions” regarding the latest article written by former Prime Minister Liz Truss.
He said Ms Truss’ latest article in the Sunday Telegraph included ‘things people have known all along’.
Asked about Ms Truss’ comments in which she said she was taken down by the ‘leftist establishment’, he continued: ‘She describes it in the article.
“But what I was going to say is, and she says it herself, the most important thing we can do for the British people is to make sure the economy is stable.”
He added: “I think anyone who has held public office has a right to make their case. That’s what we do as politicians. You say you believe and you get it across.
“Like I said, people can read it and come to their own conclusions.”
He said Ms Truss had the right priorities when she was prime minister but failed because she did not try to fix the “big structural problems” first.
Mr Shapps explained that he was on board with the UK having a low-tax economy, as the short-lived Prime Minister advocated, but that the problem had to be tackled first. inflation and debt.
He also told the program that he was “focusing on Rishi Sunak” and winning the next general election.
