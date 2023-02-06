Maryam Nawaz launches fresh salvo against Imran Khan at rally in Multan





Maryam says General Bajwa realized he had made a mistake like Imran Khan.

The First Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, has unleashed a new wave of criticism against the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, at the party workers’ convention in Multan.

In her address on Sunday, the PML-N stalwart said the party leadership feels the pain of the people who are suffering the most from economic challenges.

But we all know the reason for this inflation. The Pakistani nation knows this very well, Maryam said, censuring the previous government led by Imran Khan without taking any names.

Speaking of the injustices inflicted on his family, especially his father and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif Maryam said: Allah and the nation have given Nawaz Sharif the government three times. The first time he was sent home in two and a half years, the second time in three years, while the last time he was kicked out of office in four years. [of rule] so as not to take a salary from his son. But you all witness how Pakistan has progressed whenever Nawaz Sharif was in power.

While talking about the massive rise in inflation, the scion of the political dynasty Sharif said that the increase in commodity prices is the result of the agreement that Imran Khan signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF listen)) during his tenure, which he later violated.

Today the IMF tells us that we will not listen to you because of the way Imran Khan betrayed us. They insist on raising the price and then paying us the loan money. If we listen to the IMF, inflation rises, and if we don’t, Pakistan is on the verge of default.

Maryam went on to say that “the government’s hands are tied because of the IMF deal.” We received a sorry Pakistan in 2022. Nawaz Sharif will remove Pakistan from [desolation] this time too, as he always has.

At the same time, she asked the nation to remain courageous. It will take time, but we will be out of these challenges.

Taking a dig at Imran Khan regarding his claim on Toshakhana’s gifts, the chief organizer of PML-N said: The watch thief didn’t just steal the watch. In fact, it wreaked havoc from corner to corner. He fixed the economy of his house and ruined the country.

Taking a dig at the Jail Bharo movement’s call from the PTI chairpersons, she said Khan had led the Jaib Bharo movement for four years when he was the country’s prime minister.

A day earlier, the leader of the PTI whose government was ousted following a vote of no confidence last spring called on his workers and supporters to prepare for the “Jail Bharo” movement across the country.

Khans’ appeal came following sedition cases filed against his party’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and former National Assembly Member Shandana Gulzar, while Senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill had been arrested earlier for speaking out against the military.

Commenting on the arrests and prosecutions of PTI members as well as Sheikh Rashid, Maryam said they were crying like children.

We spent five years and five months in prison smiling, and they cried for five days in prison.

She also commented on how the former army chief, General (ret’d) Qamar Javed Bajwa realized that a mistake like that of Imran Khan had been made by him. Now confession is not enough. The stain on the heads of countries and nations will have to be removed. This blunder must be thrown away from the country.

Meanwhile, on Kashmir Solidarity Day today, the top leader of PML-N hailed the struggle of the Illegally Occupied Indians of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who stood up to the injustices against them.

One day Kashmir will be Pakistan, she said while acknowledging the sacrifices of Kashmiri mothers and daughters.

