Princess Diana’s friend says her marriage to Prince Charles was ‘essentially arranged’





Those who remember Princess Diana in the 1990s remember her friendship with Jemima Khan, a woman Diana visited twice in Pakistan during the decade. (Khan is the ex-wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.) Khan’s new film, What’s Love Got to Do With It, focuses on the pros and cons of arranged marriages, and Diana was the l one of Khan’s inspirations for the film, The Mirror Reports.

Khan says Diana’s marriage to Charles – which took place on July 29, 1981 – was ‘essentially arranged’ and used the former Prince and Princess of Wales as an example of how arranged marriages happen in different cultures and the universality of the concept.

“Their marriage was basically arranged,” Khan says. “It was happening here, even with our royal family. I know it can often sound like a really foreign concept, but most marriages, even in the world today, are arranged, if you look at the world’s population. Not so long ago this was somewhat the norm, even in the UK.

Desperate for Charles to finally marry and produce an heir to the throne, it was long assumed that Charles and Diana’s grandmothers – the Queen Mother and Lady Fermoy, respectively – were the matchmakers behind the union. When Charles and Diana got engaged in February 1981, he was 32, she 19 and they had only met a handful of times. (Cue Charles’ famous line “Everything ‘in love’ means” when announcing their engagement.) The couple wed on July 29 that year.

In her film, Khan says her views on arranged marriages changed when she moved to Pakistan at age 21, and says she has seen “very successful and happy arranged marriages”.

“There is a real problem where arranged marriage continues to be confused with forced marriage,” Khan says, adding “As I get older, I think if I had parents who might have been okay with it — and were functional and good at these things – I could certainly have benefited from being introduced to suitable candidates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/royals/princess-diana-prince-charles-marriage-essentially-arranged/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos