



Western powers have blocked a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that could have prevented huge bloodshed, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said in a stunning revelation. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12, Bennett said the peace deal was offered in April 2022, just after a month of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, Western powers blocked the deal. almost successful Bennett revealed that the negotiations for a truce were about to bear fruit, but the Western powers ruined the chances of a ceasefire and a peace agreement. He made his efforts as a middleman, but Western powers felt it was a “legitimate decision” to continue hitting Russian President Vladimir Putin. The West pushed for a “more aggressive approach” against Putin, derailing the peace process, he said. Bennett discussed the situation at length in an hour-long interview with Channel 12. He said Western aggression was led by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He said there was no common ground between the US, UK, Germany and France. While Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholes took a pragmatic line that would have helped end the war, Johnson took a more aggressive line that ruined the chances of peace. He said his peacekeeping mission was “coordinated down to the smallest detail with the United States, France and Germany.” No less than 18 draft peace agreements between Moscow and Kyiv have been prepared within the framework of the peace mission, the former prime minister said. Bennett said he made Putin promise he would not target and kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Putin also agreed to drop his demand for demilitarization of Ukraine. As part of the draft, Zelensky promised to abandon the NATO membership program, which had originally heightened tensions between the countries and ultimately led to war.

